Barber: If Cavaliers want to turn their season around, playmakers will have to make plays

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the week, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall offered a blunt – not blistering, but not glowing – assessment of the play of star linebacker Charles Snowden. Mendenhall evaluated Snowden’s play in the team’s first two games as “steady,” but noted, “steady is short of being a dynamic or impactful.”
After Saturday, that evaluation could be applied to all of the Cavaliers’ supposed playmakers.
Another slow start by the offense left UVA anxiously, nervously waiting for a big play that never game. Mendenhall’s roster has talented players capable of being dynamic, for sure, but none stepped up Saturday in a listless 38-21 loss to visiting North Carolina State.
“It was as if everyone was waiting and just knowing that it’s going to happen, but it didn’t,” said Mendenhall. “That was reality. We needed it to happen and it didn’t happen.”
No tackle-breaking run. No take-the-top-off-the-defense pass play.
Not a strip sack from an edge rusher. Not a pick-6 from a defensive back. To be honest, barely a pulse until the second half.
A year ago, quarterback Bryce Perkins could be counted on for a highlight reel run. Snowden used his length and athleticism to be a disruptive force rushing off the edge. Joe Reed could break a game open with a kick return.
Last week, quarterback Brennan Armstrong and the offense pulled off enough big plays to make a road loss at No. 1 Clemson surprisingly competitive.
But Saturday, against a lesser foe, the Cavaliers offered up a lesser performance.
Virginia (1-2, 1-2 ACC) did play without one of its most explosive defensive players in safety Joey Blount, and it lost Armstrong during the game. The Armstrong-led attack had been productive in the first two games, despite painfully slow starts - after Saturday, the Cavaliers have now been outscored 34-0 in the first quarter this season.
Perhaps, had Armstrong not been forced from the game following a second-quarter hit that led to a targeting ejection, there might have been more of a surge.
Instead, Virginia’s biggest spark offensively in the first half came when backup quarterback Lindell Stone hit Lavel Davis Jr. with a 23-yard pass down to the 2-yard line. That happened with 20 seconds left before halftime and Virginia already down 24-0.
It set up the Cavaliers’ first score, a short throw to former Highland Springs High School star Billy Kemp.
During halftime, as Virginia learned it would not have Armstrong for the rest of the game, UVA’s video board showed highlights of former Cavaliers star running back Tiki Barber ripping off big run after big run during a 1996 win over the Wolfpack. But 14 years later, the 'Hoos got no such pop from anyone on their offense.
The closest thing in the second half came in the form of a faked punt, a jump pass from punter Nash Griffin to linebacker Nick Jackson that went for 26 yards and set up the Cavaliers’ second touchdown, a 1-yard scoring strike from Stone to tight end Tony Poljan.
“I think the fake punt was really kind of that spark,” said Stone. “I think at that point, once we scored, I think we all felt we were gonna win the game.”
That cut the Wolfpack’s lead to 24-14, the margin at the end of the third quarter. It would be as close as UVA would get.
If Virginia needed an example of what timely big plays look like, North Carolina State (3-1, 3-1) had a bevy of players eager to model the look.
Receivers Porter Rooks and Emeka Emezie and running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person turned in the kind of break-it-open plays this Virginia offense was starved for. And nose tackle Alim McNeill’s fourth-quarter pass deflection-turned interception-turned 18-yard touchdown return was the kind of defensive play that could have turned the momentum for the home team.
Instead, North Carolina State continued to distance itself from the embarrassing showing it had on Sept. 26 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
“Didn’t make the plays we needed to,” said Mendenhall. “It never felt like the game would get away from us. It just seemed like one or two plays and we’d have a chance to win it at the end.”
Armstrong’s status going forward is unclear, Mendenhall said.
The 6-foot, 240-pound Stone proved capable of executing the offense, though he doesn’t present a run threat the way Armstrong does. He finished 30 for 54 for 240 yards and the three touchdowns, the final coming on a great back-shoulder catch in the end zone by Davis.
Mississippi State transfer Keytoan Thompson, who challenged Armstrong for the starting job in the preseason, hasn’t worked at quarterback in recent weeks because of a preseason shoulder injury that prompted his move to wide receiver.
Virginia’s next two games take it on the road, first to Wake Forest and then to No. 7 Miami. It’s early October and the Cavaliers still have time to turn around this season.
To do it, they’ll need their playmakers to make some plays.
