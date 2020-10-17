Barber: Miscues ruin UVA's quarterback creativity against Wake Forest

But the team’s three quarterbacks had enough pieces to put a scare in the Demon Deacons (2-2, 1-2 ACC), until the home team came with its torches and pitchforks in a decisive fourth quarter.

“I think it did give us a chance to win, but we just made a few critical mistakes at the end,” Thompson said.

Stone, who has been Virginia’s safe backup the past two seasons, started and finished the game. But in between, UVA’s offense got a spark from Thompson and Armstead, who combined to run for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Cavaliers ran for 218 yards, their most in an ACC game since the 2018 season.

Thompson and Armstead lined up at receiver at times, as did offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer, who split out wide as if to set up a screen pass. Thompson, who suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason that took him out of the quarterback competition, didn’t attempt a pass. Armstead went 1 for 3 throwing the football.

Stone, not a threat as a runner, finished 24 for 42 for 193 yards with a pair of interceptions.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson praised Virginia’s success “manufacturing offense.”