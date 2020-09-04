Brennan Armstrong, UVA's new starting quarterback, doesn't shy away from a challenge

Coach Bronco Mendenhall said tracking both the quarterbacks’ performances and how the offense fared with each quarterback behind center helped him decide on Armstrong as the starter last week.

“When I’m under pressure or I’m making critical decisions, it’s a pretty simple mantra I use, that facts are our friends,” said Mendenhall. “So the numbers matter to me. And so completion percentage, how the offense is moving the ball, touchdowns scored, all the things that are relevant to helping our team win. We chart everything and I was just really impressed with his numbers.”

Beck said Armstrong, a native of Shelby, Ohio, had the advantage of knowing the team’s offense going into the competition, even though UVA’s spring practices were canceled due to COVID-19.

Armstrong has seen action in 11 games over the past two seasons, and has thrown just 25 passes in his college career. Still, his familiarity with the scheme helped him win the No. 1 job.

“I think a lot of it had to do with his experience in the system, his knowledge of everything we do,” said Beck. “And so with that big start, with being here for two years, just gave him a big leg up and kept him ahead in the competition throughout it.”