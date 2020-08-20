Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor give UVA an intimidating pass-rush duo

CHARLOTTESVILLE – At 6-foot-5 and just barely tipping 200 pounds, Noah Taylor knew he had work to do before he could be an impact player for Virginia football’s defense.

Three years and nearly 20 pounds of muscle later, he’s teaming with Charles Snowden to give the Cavaliers one of the best outside linebacker tandems in the ACC.

“He was young, just undersized, not ready physically,” said Snowden. “He had to go through a period where he was kind of like humbled and really like taken aback.”

Taylor said Snowden’s position ahead of him on the team’s depth chart helped provide motivation as he worked to get bigger and stronger while maintaining his speed and agility. Now, the two push each other through practices.

“I came in, saw that he was in front of me and then it was just constant competition every day,” said Taylor. “I’m seeing what he’s doing. I’m trying to do what he’s doing now. He’s seeing what I’m doing, trying to do what I’m doing. It’s just like we come in every day to work in constant competition. I’m getting him better. He’s getting me better every day.”