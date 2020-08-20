Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor give UVA an intimidating pass-rush duo

CHARLOTTESVILLE – At 6-foot-5 and just barely tipping 200 pounds, Noah Taylor knew he had work to do before he could be an impact player for Virginia football’s defense.
Three years and nearly 20 pounds of muscle later, he’s teaming with Charles Snowden to give the Cavaliers one of the best outside linebacker tandems in the ACC.
“He was young, just undersized, not ready physically,” said Snowden. “He had to go through a period where he was kind of like humbled and really like taken aback.”
Taylor said Snowden’s position ahead of him on the team’s depth chart helped provide motivation as he worked to get bigger and stronger while maintaining his speed and agility. Now, the two push each other through practices.
“I came in, saw that he was in front of me and then it was just constant competition every day,” said Taylor. “I’m seeing what he’s doing. I’m trying to do what he’s doing now. He’s seeing what I’m doing, trying to do what I’m doing. It’s just like we come in every day to work in constant competition. I’m getting him better. He’s getting me better every day.”
Both were undervalued recruits coming out of the Silver Springs, Md., area a year apart. Snowden, now a senior, starred as a basketball and football player at St. Albans. Taylor was born in the Bronx, N.Y., before moving to Maryland. On the football field, both were tall, lighter-weight athletes who starred more as wide receivers than defenders.
Both were three-star prospects. While Taylor drew interest from Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Kentucky among other Power 5 schools, Snowden’s only Division I football scholarship offer came from UVA.
“Coach [Kelly Poppinga] isn’t recruiting five-star guys,” said Taylor. “A lot of us are three-star, no-star, two-star guys and Coach Pop, just being a great coach that he is, he’s just developing all of us. We were guys who played receiver in high school. We weren’t even playing linebacker.”
Last season, playing the outside linebacker spots in Virginia’s 3-4 defensive scheme, Snowden and Taylor were a disruptive force for the Cavaliers coming off the edge. They combined for 12 ½ sacks and 24 ½ tackles for loss, both the most by a pair of outside linebackers during the Bronco Mendenhall era. The duo also was credited with 19 quarterback hurries and eight pass break-ups.
In total, Virginia’s linebackers – inside and out – contributed 27 of the team’s school-record 46 sacks in 2019, as the Cavaliers ranked sixth in the nation in that statistic. Of those, 32 ½ came from players who are back this season. That number alone is more than 95 FBS teams totaled last year.
“We want to create havoc, talking about the pressure,” said Poppinga. “Havoc is who we want to be and what we believe we have to do to help us be successful as a team, so that’ll continue to be our identity.”
Part of the potential of the Snowden-Taylor one-two punch is the fact that they are far from one-dimensional players. Both are capable pass rushers, run stoppers and drop-back coverage linebackers, giving UVA co-defensive coordinators Nick Howell and Poppinga a bevy of options as they dial up defensive play-calls.
“You’ve got two guys coming off opposite edges, and an offense can’t block both of those guys at the same time,” said Poppinga. “They’ve gotta decide who they want to go after.”
Late last year, with UVA’s secondary depleted by injury, Poppinga and Howell dropped Taylor into coverage so frequently he essentially was playing defensive back. That versatility allows Virginia to change and disguise each player's assignment snap to snap.
In the team’s signature win last of last season – maybe of the past decade -- the full disruptive ability of Virginia’s dynamic duo of edge rushers was on full display.
Snowden and Taylor combined for 10 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in a 37-30 win over rival Virginia Tech, part of a six-sack barrage that helped the ‘Hoos snap a 15-year losing streak against the Hokies.
It’s the challenge Virginia’s opponents will face again this season.
“That’s the beauty of having a 3-4 defense and then you have two guys that are very multiple in what they can do,” said Poppinga. “Are they both going to blitz? Are they both going to drop? Is one going to blitz, one going to drop? I think they’re going to have to scheme it up play by play.”
@RTD_MikeBarber