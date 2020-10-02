Creating havoc as vital as it could be difficult for UVA at Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE – If things go according to plan, Virginia will have a hard time handling Clemson’s high-octane offense on Saturday. That’s why, UVA defensive coordinator Nick Howell said, his unit’s task will be to create disruption.
“They’re better than 95% of the teams they play,” Howell said this week. “How do you match up? The extra stuff has to be there. You have to be sound. You have to disrupt.”
Disruption, of course, has been what the Cavaliers’ defense has done best in recent years. Blitzing heavily from its base 3-4 look, Virginia averaged 3.3 sacks per game last season and just under 1 ½ turnovers an outing.
In its season-opening win over Duke last weekend, it picked up right where it left off, registering five sacks and forcing seven turnovers.
Edge rushers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor give the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) a pair of quick and lengthy playmakers, who can get to the quarterback or get their hands on passes.
“They get their hands on balls. They got us a couple times last year,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “They do a nice job with their blitz packages. They got us a couple times last year. … The length is a problem on the edge.”
Not much went right for Virginia in the teams’ ACC championship game meeting last season. The Tigers dumped the Coastal Division champions 62-17, scoring eight touchdowns, including a 59-yard pass play from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross that helped spark the blowout.
The Cavaliers failed to force a turnover, one of only five games where that happened last season. They were 2-3 in those games, and were 7-2 in games they did get a takeaway.
“Coach [Nick] Howell and my defensive staff, they love to use the word havoc,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Havoc is most effective when it surrounds the football. When balls are being knocked down, stripped, intercepted, when quarterbacks are being sacked. Those are all things that increase our chances to win.”
In the ACC title game loss, Virginia did record seven tackles for losses, including two sacks. Swinney said he expects more of the same Saturday night.
“They were there for a reason,” he said. “This is a team and a culture and a program that has been building each year. …They are probably one of the more experienced teams out there. They got a lot of guys back. One game in, they look like the team that went to the ACC Championship last year.”
Of course, Clemson (2-0, 1-0) has already looked a lot like the team that has won five straight conference titles and hasn’t lost a league game since 2017.
The Tigers smacked Wake Forest 37-13 in its opener, then blasted the Citadel 49-0 before last week’s open date.
Can Howell’s bunch get the sacks, deflections and turnovers to make the game more competitive?
“We’re going to play the game on Saturday and find out,” he said.
