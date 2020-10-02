Creating havoc as vital as it could be difficult for UVA at Clemson

The Cavaliers failed to force a turnover, one of only five games where that happened last season. They were 2-3 in those games, and were 7-2 in games they did get a takeaway.

“Coach [Nick] Howell and my defensive staff, they love to use the word havoc,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Havoc is most effective when it surrounds the football. When balls are being knocked down, stripped, intercepted, when quarterbacks are being sacked. Those are all things that increase our chances to win.”

In the ACC title game loss, Virginia did record seven tackles for losses, including two sacks. Swinney said he expects more of the same Saturday night.

“They were there for a reason,” he said. “This is a team and a culture and a program that has been building each year. …They are probably one of the more experienced teams out there. They got a lot of guys back. One game in, they look like the team that went to the ACC Championship last year.”

Of course, Clemson (2-0, 1-0) has already looked a lot like the team that has won five straight conference titles and hasn’t lost a league game since 2017.

The Tigers smacked Wake Forest 37-13 in its opener, then blasted the Citadel 49-0 before last week’s open date.