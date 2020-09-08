Cross training, other measures guard Virginia Tech, UVA and other ACC teams from contact-tracing disasters

“Now, we didn’t walk in there and separate them, but we did check,” said Fuente. “We obviously have some good players that live with each other. They may play different positions but some high profile players. I don’t feel comfortable telling them they’re not allowed to live with each other. I’m not going to get that invasive into their lives. But we do have a meeting and talk about understanding the people in your home and contact tracing and how important it is for us to adhere to those guidelines when we’re at home, which I know is very difficult.”

Teams also will have the option of playing everyone in their programs. The NCAA’s decision not to count this season against players’ eligibility means coaches don’t have to worry about using freshmen or other redshirt candidates this year.

“It’s a different situation than it’s ever been,” said Brown. “None of the freshmen are asking about, ‘How much will I play? Can I redshirt? If I play four games on special teams, can I pull out then and redshirt?’ It’s not part of the formula we’ve got.”

With those questions off the table, for this season, at least, it’s a new approach.

“It's all hands on deck,” said Fuente.

And it may need to be.