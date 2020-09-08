Cross training, other measures guard Virginia Tech, UVA and other ACC teams from contact-tracing disasters

Keytaon Thompson transferred to Virginia hoping to win the starting quarterback position. But just because the Cavaliers went with Brennan Armstrong behind center, doesn’t mean Thompson won’t have a role this football season.
With contact tracing for COVID-19 threatening to leave teams short-handed on some gamedays, Thompson figures to be an important piece for UVA, either as a backup quarterback or filling in somewhere else.
“That would not be a good idea, if one of our better athletes was standing next to me with a clipboard,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said Tuesday. “So, we're looking for opportunities to get him on the field and get him involved.”
Anae and UVA aren’t alone. All over the ACC and across the nation, coaches are pondering ways to have options in the event that a position group or two are hard particularly hard going into a game. Conference teams will have COVID-19 testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and positive results plus contact tracing guidelines could leave teams thin on game day.
Last month, reigning national champion LSU reportedly saw its entire offensive line sidelined through COVID contact tracing.
One solution teams are turning to is cross-training athletes at multiple positions.
“Versatile players can help you with those situations,” said Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.
Of course, there are limits.
“You can’t line up your offensive linemen at (defensive back), obviously,” Fuente quipped.
At North Carolina State, the Wolfpack has ramped up the most basic types of cross training. Linebackers learn both inside and outside positions. Defensive backs learn to play corner, safety and nickel. Offensive linemen work at all five spots on the line.
“It was a conversation we had at the beginning of training camp, and now it’s come to life,” said State coach Dave Doeren. “You just have to have enough double training where you’re able to sustain your depth chart. … We’ve done a lot of things that way so if we have the issue in game week or the middle of game week, we’re not starting from ground zero trying to train somebody for a new spot.”
At UVA, coach Bronco Mendenhall groups his players into three categories. Skill players are quarterbacks, wide receivers, cornerbacks and some running backs and safeties. Big skill players include linebackers, tight ends and other running backs and safeties. Offensive and defensive linemen fall into the category of bigs.
Thompson may work at wide receiver, as he did near the end of his time at Mississippi State.
“It just makes sense for not only any year, but especially this year,” said Mendenhall. “Those are cross-training natural fits that certainly we’ll consider, because again it’s not a normal year.”
It isn’t just the athletic versatility that makes an athlete prime to be a multi-position player. There’s a mental component that coaches have to consider.
“It’s kind of on us to pick the guys that are capable of handling that,” said Doeren. “If there’s a young man that struggles just knowing one spot, we’re not going to put more than one spot on them. There’s certain guys in our program that have mastered their positions mentally, and we feel like it’s not a lot for them to handle. … You don’t do that with a true freshman. You’re just trying to use your older guys that have played a lot. You can put a little bit more on their plate that way.”
Cross training isn’t the only path to preparedness. At North Carolina, coach Mack Brown notes his program now holds its smaller position group meetings in large rooms and halls, to allow players to properly socially distance. That way, if one wide receiver or safety tests positive, the rest aren’t automatically unavailable due to contact tracing.
At Tech, Fuente said safety protocols have a two-fold design. First, they limit the potential spread of the virus. Second, they establish sufficient boundaries to avoid contact-tracing issues.
Fuente said it was a consideration when he reviewed which players were living together.
He noted the team’s quarterbacks do not live together.
“Now, we didn’t walk in there and separate them, but we did check,” said Fuente. “We obviously have some good players that live with each other. They may play different positions but some high profile players. I don’t feel comfortable telling them they’re not allowed to live with each other. I’m not going to get that invasive into their lives. But we do have a meeting and talk about understanding the people in your home and contact tracing and how important it is for us to adhere to those guidelines when we’re at home, which I know is very difficult.”
Teams also will have the option of playing everyone in their programs. The NCAA’s decision not to count this season against players’ eligibility means coaches don’t have to worry about using freshmen or other redshirt candidates this year.
“It’s a different situation than it’s ever been,” said Brown. “None of the freshmen are asking about, ‘How much will I play? Can I redshirt? If I play four games on special teams, can I pull out then and redshirt?’ It’s not part of the formula we’ve got.”
With those questions off the table, for this season, at least, it’s a new approach.
“It's all hands on deck,” said Fuente.
And it may need to be.
@RTD_MikeBarber