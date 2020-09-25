 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke at Virginia: 3 keys for the Cavaliers
0 comments

Duke at Virginia: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

{{featured_button_text}}

THREE KEYS FOR VIRGINIA

1Win the turnover battle: Virginia has won the last five meetings with the Blue Devils, and turnovers have been a huge reason why. UVA has 18 takeaways during those wins, while committing just seven turnovers itself. Duke turned it over five times in last year’s game.

2Protect Armstrong: UVA has an experienced, veteran offensive line. In the opener, it’s tasked with slowing down a Duke defense that has recorded nine sacks through its first two games. Ends Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph are one of the ACC’s best pass rushing duos.

3Get to Brice: Duke quarterback Chase Brice, a Clemson transfer, has only been sacked twice in each of the first two games the Blue Devils have played. He’s completing 54.4% of his passes. UVA made its name last year by getting after opposing quarterbacks and creating “havoc.” It needs to do that Saturday.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

@RTD_MikeBarber

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News