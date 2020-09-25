During five game win streak, UVA has brought out the worst in Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE – No one at either school can quite put their finger on it, but Virginia’s defense always seems to bring out the worst in Duke.
UVA has won its last five games against the Blue Devils, forcing 18 turnovers, including five in last year’s 48-14 win.
“We can't go out there and lose the game with turnovers,” Cutcliffe said this week. “And a year ago, we wrapped up gifts and gave it to them."
Cutcliffe’s 0-2 club visits Scott Stadium on Saturday for the Cavaliers’ season opener. A year ago, Virginia ranked fifth in the ACC in turnover margin at plus-4. The Blue Devils? They were next to last in the 14-team league at minus-1.12, giving the ball away a league-high 21 times.
And so far in 2020, Duke has picked up right where it left off when it comes to shoddy ball security. The Blue Devils have already committed seven turnovers, tied for the most in the ACC to this point.
“I don't tie anything into last year and this year,” said Cutcliffe, who has taken over the play-calling duties this season. “There's really no connection with a lot of different players in the different circumstance. … People have to finish catches and runs. Quarterbacks have to be accountable where they put the ball. Receivers have to be accountable where they are on the field.”
As for the turnovers specifically against UVA, Cutcliffe credited the scheme of coach Bronco Mendenhall and co-defensive coordinators Nick Howell and Kelly Poppinga.
“I think they're as intricate defensively as anybody we play,” he said.
That intricate defense has held Duke to 21 points or fewer in all four meetings since Mendenhall became the Cavaliers’ coach. The Blue Devils mustered just 19 points through its first two losses this year, while UVA has yet to take the field after a string of COVID-19 forced cancelations and postponements.
“We have more unknowns than Duke has unknowns,” said Mendenhall. “But that is just how it is.”
Of course, Virginia’s success against Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils is somewhat of a newfound thing. Before this current streak, the Blue Devils topped UVA in six of seven meetings from 2008-2014 and the all-time series was tied, 33-33.
“David Cutcliffe is a master teacher and a master football coach,” said Mendenhall. “He maximizes his resources every year. He’s innovative and his teams execute well and are just so disciplined and they play hard. And so Duke has a clear identity.”
This year’s Virginia team will be forging a bit of a new identity, as Brennan Armstrong replaces Bryce Perkins at quarterback. But like so many of Mendenhall’s BYU teams during his 11 seasons there, the Cavaliers calling card could be a deep and talented defense.
It’s one that hopes to continue its run of turnovers against Duke on Saturday.
NOTES: Transfer offensive tackle Alex Gellerstedt, a potential starter for UVA this season, opted out of the 2020 season this week, Mendenhall said. … Tackle Bobby Haskins and linebacker Rob Snyder have not been medically cleared coming off injuries for this game. … Duke corner Mark Gilbert underwent surgery on his right foot and is out indefinitely.
@RTD_MikeBarber