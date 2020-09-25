During five-game winning streak, UVA has drawn out the worst in Duke

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTESVILLE — No one at either school can quite put their finger on it, but Virginia’s defense always seems to bring out the worst in Duke.

UVA has won its last five games against the Blue Devils, forcing 18 turnovers, including five in last year’s 48-14 win.

“We can’t go out there and lose the game with turnovers,” Cutcliffe said this week. “And a year ago, we wrapped up gifts and gave it to them.”

Cutcliffe’s 0-2 club visits Scott Stadium on Saturday for the Cavaliers’ season opener. A year ago, Virginia ranked fifth in the ACC in turnover margin at plus-4. The Blue Devils? They were next to last in the 14-team league at minus-1.12, giving the ball away a league-high 21 times.

And so far in 2020, Duke has picked up right where it left off when it comes to shoddy ball security. The Blue Devils have already committed seven turnovers, tied for the most in the ACC to this point.