Family brought Ruffin McNeill back to Carolina; schedule brings former assistant back to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – From the eastern coast of North Carolina to Fresno, Calif., Ruffin McNeill spent the past four decades going wherever college football took him. His job-hopping took him to Clemson, Appalachian State and – for a single season – to Virginia.
This offseason, McNeill knew there was only one place to head – home to help care for his ailing father.
“It was time to be a son again,” McNeill said this week. “I’ve been traveling so much. It was time to get back around him and be there.”
McNeill, 61, left his job as the co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma, where he worked with close friend Lincoln Riley, and moved back to North Carolina but said he wasn’t retiring from the game.
When McNeill was fired as head football coach by his alma mater, East Carolina, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae were among the first to call him. The very first call he got after the news broke, though, came from North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren.
McNeill had met the Wolfpack coach in the late '90s, when McNeill was coaching at Fresno State and Doeren was a graduate assistant at Southern California. McNeill and the Bulldogs’ staff spent a day in Los Angeles, studying the Trojans’ schemes and organization.
Doeren was the GA assigned with walking them through it all. The two have remained close ever since, not an uncommon happening in McNeill’s career in the sport.
This past year, when McNeill made the hard decision to walk away from his latest assistant gig, Doeren reached out again. A few conversations later, he had a job offer for McNeill.
“It was good for me to get some structure,” said McNeill, now a special assistant to Doeren and the Wolfpack. “And No. 2, to get around the kids and get around the staff, to keep my mind busy. … My job is to observe, watch, give advice. … Just being me. Just being myself. Trying to be an influence to anyone I can.”
McNeill admits he’s struggled with the limitations of his position, which does not allow him to coach players in practice, where he’s an observer.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, not to jump in,” he said with a hearty laugh. “In my office I can question or challenge or encourage, all the things you do with young people.”
Friday, McNeill celebrated his birthday. Saturday, the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 ACC) visits UVA (1-1, 1-1) and McNeill makes his return to Scott Stadium, places where he still is wildly popular.
McNeill quickly became beloved around the Virginia program, from the jelly beans he kept on his office desk, to starting each morning meeting by declaring himself some new form of “dangerous” that day, to jogging in place while he put star defensive tackle Andrew Brown through up-downs.
“He's one of my favorite people on the planet,” Mendenhall said this week. “He could admonish a player in ways I could never even imagine and they still loved him, even though he was hard on them. It's just his magical personality.”
Mendenhall joked that it might be hard, maybe even impossible, to follow COVID-19 restrictions when he sees McNeill on the field before Saturday’s game.
“I might have to put two masks on, but I don't think it's possible not to hug him,” said Mendenhall.
From afar, McNeill has watched as Mendenhall has turned UVA into a consistent winner, a destination he said he had no doubt the coach would reach sooner rather than later.
For McNeill there’s a mix of happiness for his friends – he counts offensive coordinator Robert Anae as one of his closest friends – on the Virginia staff and pride knowing he played a role in laying the foundation for the Cavaliers’ program.
UVA went 2-10 during his one season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers reached a bowl game each of the next three years, winning the ACC’s Coastal Division and playing in the Orange Bowl last year.
“I had no hesitation or doubt that he would turn it around,” said McNeill. “None. It was built from the ground up, built right. Not microwaved at all. No skipped steps. No skipped bricks. That’s the makeup of Bronco and the staff.”
Saturday won’t be the first time McNeill has matched up with Mendenhall, Anae and many others on the UVA staff. In 2015, Mendenhall’s final season at BYU, the Cougars hosted McNeill’s ECU team, with Bronco’s bunch coming out on top 45-38.
“We know when the game starts it’s competitive,” said McNeill. “But before and after, and during, it’s love.”
