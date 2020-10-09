Family brought Ruffin McNeill back to Carolina; schedule brings former assistant back to UVA

“He's one of my favorite people on the planet,” Mendenhall said this week. “He could admonish a player in ways I could never even imagine and they still loved him, even though he was hard on them. It's just his magical personality.”

Mendenhall joked that it might be hard, maybe even impossible, to follow COVID-19 restrictions when he sees McNeill on the field before Saturday’s game.

“I might have to put two masks on, but I don't think it's possible not to hug him,” said Mendenhall.

From afar, McNeill has watched as Mendenhall has turned UVA into a consistent winner, a destination he said he had no doubt the coach would reach sooner rather than later.

For McNeill there’s a mix of happiness for his friends – he counts offensive coordinator Robert Anae as one of his closest friends – on the Virginia staff and pride knowing he played a role in laying the foundation for the Cavaliers’ program.

UVA went 2-10 during his one season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers reached a bowl game each of the next three years, winning the ACC’s Coastal Division and playing in the Orange Bowl last year.