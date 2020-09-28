Four takeaways: UVA's win over Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Season openers in college football can often set a tone for the entire year. Virginia would be just fine with that.
The Cavaliers kicked off this delayed 2020 campaign with a resounding win over Duke, playing the same style of sack-heavy, turnover-inducing defense that helped fuel their run to last year’s Orange Bowl, and debuting an offense with a new starting quarterback that can grind teams on the ground and strike for big plays in the passing game.
While the challenge ramps up exponentially with this weekend’s trip to Clemson, Saturday’s 38-20 win over the Blue Devils gave ‘Hoos fans plenty of reason for optimism.
Here are four downs worth of takeaways from that game.
1) The defense can carry the load: The way Saturday’s win over Duke played out could be a blueprint for this season for the Cavaliers. The defense kept UVA in the game early, stifling the Blue Devils, especially on third down. That bought time for the offense to get in gear. A year after recording the third most sacks in the ACC, the ‘Hoos caused “havoc” again Saturday, sacking Duke quarterbacks five times and forcing seven turnovers.
“We still talk about havoc every day,” said linebacker Zane Zandier, who led Virginia with 15 tackles Saturday. “I think this defense is pretty similar in a lot of ways.”
2) Wayne and Shane can run the rock: Last season, Virginia’s run game centered around explosive quarterback Bryce Perkins. This year, while Perkins’s replacement, Brennan Armstrong, is an effective runner, the Cavaliers will look more to the running back position to churn out yards.
Saturday, Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson combined for 124 yards on 24 rushes and two touchdowns, with Taulapapa getting 95 of the yards and both scores.
“Wayne ran really hard, really physical and really consistent,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall. “I think part of the reason he did that was he had Shane Simpson coming and sharing some of the load. You had both of them rolling at a high level.”
3) Armstrong up to the task: With the defense and run game having success early, Armstrong was able to ease into the action in his first college start. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterback Jason Beck were smart in their first half play selection, getting Armstrong comfortable with short throws. He went 11 for 25 in the first half with no completion going for more than 18 yards.
That helped set up some of his big-play success in the second half, when he went 13 for 20 and threw two touchdown passes to dynamic freshman Lavel Davis Jr.
“Performance wise, there’s a lot to learn. I needed to be more consistent, but I think that's going to come as time goes,” he said. “Overall, I'm just happy to get out there with the guys – we finally get to play. I'm just happy to get a win under my belt."
4) UVA will use all of its QBs: Armstrong is clearly Virginia’s No. 1 quarterback, but the coaching staff found a way to get three others onto the field Saturday. Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson and freshman Ira Armstead both lined up at receiver, and Lindell Stone played some snaps behind center.
Armstead caught a 5-yard quick pass and Thompson threw an incompletion on a trick play and impressed with his downfield blocking.
