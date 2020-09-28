Four takeaways: UVA's win over Duke

2) Wayne and Shane can run the rock: Last season, Virginia’s run game centered around explosive quarterback Bryce Perkins. This year, while Perkins’s replacement, Brennan Armstrong, is an effective runner, the Cavaliers will look more to the running back position to churn out yards.

Saturday, Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson combined for 124 yards on 24 rushes and two touchdowns, with Taulapapa getting 95 of the yards and both scores.

“Wayne ran really hard, really physical and really consistent,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall. “I think part of the reason he did that was he had Shane Simpson coming and sharing some of the load. You had both of them rolling at a high level.”

3) Armstrong up to the task: With the defense and run game having success early, Armstrong was able to ease into the action in his first college start. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterback Jason Beck were smart in their first half play selection, getting Armstrong comfortable with short throws. He went 11 for 25 in the first half with no completion going for more than 18 yards.

That helped set up some of his big-play success in the second half, when he went 13 for 20 and threw two touchdown passes to dynamic freshman Lavel Davis Jr.