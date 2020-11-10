Last week's postponement gives UVA a head start on preparation, Armstrong time to heal

“The reality is, they’ve had additional staff test positive, but their testing over the weekend allows them to move forward as if it’s like any of the rest of us that are getting ready to play a game,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “So both teams are anticipating playing now.”

For the Cavaliers, the weekend off meant a chance to recover for a number of players besides Armstrong.

“It’s been a pretty long season so far,” defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa said. “Everyone’s body is starting to feel up there with the amount of reps they’re taking and practice gets to you.”

Now, the Louisville game marks the beginning of the homestretch, a run of games where UVA won’t face the same level of competition it did to open 2020. Its front-loaded schedule — which included games against Clemson, Miami, North Carolina and a surprising Wake Forest team — is in the rearview mirror.

Its five remaining opponents are a combined 14-20 this season. Three of those having losing records, including FCS Abilene Christian.

Louisville lost 42-35 to Virginia Tech its last time out, a game the Cardinals played down nine players, eight on defense.