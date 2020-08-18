Meeting KT: UVA football getting to know its new transfer QB

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Keytaon Thompson has only been in Virginia for less than two months. He hasn’t earned his jersey number yet, but his new Cavaliers teammates don’t have any trouble identifying him on the practice field.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the New Orleans native and Mississippi State graduate transfer is the biggest of UVA’s options behind center going into this football season. His talent has stood out as well.

“Keytaon is really dynamic running and throwing,” said senior offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer. “He makes guys miss and he uses blocks really well. I mean he does just a really, really good job making plays."

Three weeks into fall camp, Thompson’s new Virginia teammates are starting to get a better idea what type of athlete the program added when it brought him onboard this offseason. They’ve taken notice, and not just his fellow offensive players.

“Dynamic, explosive player,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “He can really turn a no-gain play into something big. I like the way he can use his feet, and he has good vision of what's going on, not even in front of him but cross-field looks. … I'm just really impressed with what I've seen from him so far.”