Meeting KT: UVA football getting to know its new transfer QB

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Keytaon Thompson has only been in Virginia for less than two months. He hasn’t earned his jersey number yet, but his new Cavaliers teammates don’t have any trouble identifying him on the practice field.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the New Orleans native and Mississippi State graduate transfer is the biggest of UVA’s options behind center going into this football season. His talent has stood out as well.
“Keytaon is really dynamic running and throwing,” said senior offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer. “He makes guys miss and he uses blocks really well. I mean he does just a really, really good job making plays."
Three weeks into fall camp, Thompson’s new Virginia teammates are starting to get a better idea what type of athlete the program added when it brought him onboard this offseason. They’ve taken notice, and not just his fellow offensive players.
“Dynamic, explosive player,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “He can really turn a no-gain play into something big. I like the way he can use his feet, and he has good vision of what's going on, not even in front of him but cross-field looks. … I'm just really impressed with what I've seen from him so far.”
At Mississippi State, Thompson -- whom teammates at both schools call "KT" -- played in 20 games, going 2-0 as a starter. He appeared in just one game last season, preserving a redshirt year and leaving him with two seasons of eligibility for the Cavaliers.
In Thompson’s first start, as a true freshman, he led the Bulldogs to a Taxslayer Bowl victory over Louisville.
“We watched the clips he had at Mississippi State as well as his high school film and just really liked who he is as a player,” said Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. “He’s competitive, plays hard. He’s won a lot of games in high school and in the opportunities he’s had in college. He’s played well on those big stages.”
At UVA, Thompson is competing with sophomore Brennan Armstrong for the starting position vacated by Bryce Perkins. With Perkins now in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, Virginia will have a different look and feel to its offense in 2020, whether it’s Armstrong or Thompson who wins the position.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Armstrong has the advantage of being in his third year in the program, knowing the offense and having chemistry with his teammates. The other players have a better handle on what the left-hander from Ohio -- a quarterback the coaching staff compares to former BYU star Taysom Hill -- can do. They’re still learning about Thompson.
“I was working with Brennan since my first spring here,” said center Olu Oluwatimi. “He always was taking reps because we need, as coach [Bronco] Mendenhall always says, we’re going to need two quarterbacks to win the Coastal and ultimately win the ACC. So Brennan was taking first-team reps. I’ve been going with Brennan for a longtime. We have a good relationship.”
When UVA had to cancel spring practice due to COVID-19 concerns, Armstrong lost a chance to deeply entrench himself as the first-team quarterback. Now, with Thompson’s arrival, a big part of Virginia’s fall focuses on selecting a starting quarterback.
In the end, teammates believe that not only will the team need both players, but their fall competition will help each of them improve.
“I’m excited to keep going with [Thompson] and [Armstrong], to keep competing,” said senior wide receiver Terrell Jana. “They’re making each other better right now, which is great for the team.”
@RTD_MikeBarber