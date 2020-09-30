New UVA QB Brennan Armstrong passes first test

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Leading up to Virginia’s season opener, assistant Jason Beck admitted he’d be learning on the fly how to coach new starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong on game day. Would the fiery, red-headed, left-hander get too excited in the heat of competition or would remain composed?

During the Cavaliers’ win over Duke, Armstrong and Beck could often be seen seated alone at the end of the offensive bench, going over what the rookie was seeing on the field.

By the fourth quarter, when UVA had to rally, Armstrong had answered many questions.

“Heading into the game, a little nervous. Once I was running the ball a little bit, got hit a few times, I started settling in,” said Armstrong after the 38-20 win. “It’s just good to get a first win. I think I’m gonna just settle down, be more consistent as each game comes.”

UVA’s offensive coaches wisely eased Armstrong into the action Saturday. He went 11 for 25 passing in the first half, with none of his completions going for more than 18 yards. The Cavaliers ran the ball effectively to take some of the pressure off their first-time starter.