No. 15 UVA rebounds from loss with 76-51 rout of St. Francis in Charlottesville

The defense, less than stellar in the 61-60 loss to San Francisco, smothered the Red Flash in the first half, holding Saint Francis (1-2) to 17.4% shooting from the floor in building a 45-13 halftime lead.

“We just learned we have to come more prepared, we had to be more sound,” said Huff. “We just needed to fix a few things. … I think we learned that lesson and we’re going to be better for it.”

Bennett responded to the lackluster effort against the Dons by shaking up his starting lineup, opening the game with freshman Reece Beekman and senior Tomas Woldetensae in place of junior Kihei Clark and sophomore Casey Morsell, who started the first two games of the season.

“Reece has really impressed a lot of people,” said Huff. “I think something people overlook is his defense. His on-ball defense has bene spectacular.”

After Tuesday’s win, he declined to go into any detail on his thought process in making the decision.

“That's kind of a personal decision,” said Bennett. “I went with the group that I wanted to go with."

Beekman started at point guard and scored 2 points, had 3 steals and 4 assists. He didn’t commit a turnover. Clark played 14:52 off the bench and did not score.