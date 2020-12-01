No. 15 UVA rebounds from loss with 76-51 rout of St. Francis in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Responding to disappointing losses is as deeply ingrained in Virginia’s basketball culture under Tony Bennett as the Pack-Line defense.
A December blowout loss at Tennessee in 2013 begat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and an Elite Eight appearance. A year after the infamous 16-over-a-1-seed first round loss to UMBC in the 2018 NCAA tournament, the Cavaliers cut down the nets as the national champions.
It’s far too early to tell, but not unreasonable to hypothesize, that Friday’s upset loss to San Francisco could have a similar impact on this iteration of Bennett’s bunch.
UVA certainly responded impressively.
With a reshuffled starting backcourt, Virginia raced out to a 21-4 lead in its home opener, led by 32 at the half and cruised to a 76-51 win over a St. Francis team that already owns an upset of an ACC team (Pittsburgh) this season.
“If they thought we were invincible and were just going to show up, no way,” said Bennett. “We’ve got work to do. That was the message.”
The Cavaliers (2-1) wasted little time getting to work Tuesday, opening the game on an 8-0 run and building a lead of as many as 42 in the second half.
Senior forward Jay Huff scored 13 points and senior forward Sam Hauser added 11. Redshirt freshman Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to contribute 12 points and eight rebounds.
The defense, less than stellar in the 61-60 loss to San Francisco, smothered the Red Flash in the first half, holding Saint Francis (1-2) to 17.4% shooting from the floor in building a 45-13 halftime lead.
“We just learned we have to come more prepared, we had to be more sound,” said Huff. “We just needed to fix a few things. … I think we learned that lesson and we’re going to be better for it.”
Bennett responded to the lackluster effort against the Dons by shaking up his starting lineup, opening the game with freshman Reece Beekman and senior Tomas Woldetensae in place of junior Kihei Clark and sophomore Casey Morsell, who started the first two games of the season.
“Reece has really impressed a lot of people,” said Huff. “I think something people overlook is his defense. His on-ball defense has bene spectacular.”
After Tuesday’s win, he declined to go into any detail on his thought process in making the decision.
“That's kind of a personal decision,” said Bennett. “I went with the group that I wanted to go with."
Beekman started at point guard and scored 2 points, had 3 steals and 4 assists. He didn’t commit a turnover. Clark played 14:52 off the bench and did not score.
Virginia went up 62-20 with 13:52 to go after a 3-pointer by Morsell and a basket by Kody Stattmann. But, as it did against Towson and San Francisco, UVA had more defensive breakdowns in the second half.
“I think it was a step in the right direction in the first half,” said Bennett. “What we’ve tried to build is consistency with soundness on both ends. I didn’t think we were sound offensively or defensively against San Francisco.”
The Cavaliers played their first home game Tuesday. About 200 fans joined a collection of a few hundred more cardboard cutouts. The upper sections were blocked by long black curtains.
A tribute video honoring the late John Paul Jones, the arena’s namesake, ended to silence instead of the thunderous applause a packed house likely would have responded with.
Virginia did use fake crowd noise during the game, including a “Let’s Go Hoos” chant that seemed to come from the empty upper decks.
“It’s different. It really is,” said Bennett. “That’s how it’s going to be all year. We’ve made this place so special and so alive. Now it has to be about between the lines and bringing energy and bringing execution.”
