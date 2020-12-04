No. 15 UVA staves off another upset bid, overcoming Kent State 71-64 in overtime

The Golden Flashes maintained scrappiness in the second half, battling for loose balls and attacking the basket. Kent State’s bench made more noise than the limited UVA crowd throughout the contest firing up their team as the Golden Flashes made shots and closed the gap.

A running hook shot from Danny Pippen actually gave Kent State a 38-37 lead with 12:55 remaining in the second half.

Both teams traded blows in the second half with UVA taking a 49-48 lead with eight minutes left after a tough turnaround jumper from Hauser and a shot-clock violation that created the largest roar of the night.

Kent State rallied back, using a banked in 3-pointer from Giovanni Santiago as the shot clock expired to take a 54-52 lead with 4:44 left. A quick transition layup from senior Mike Nuga extended the lead to 4 points.

Aggressive attacks to the basket helped Virginia earn free throws that helped it pull in front. A pair of free throws from Huff with 1:47 left put the team in front 58-57.

Virginia led 62-59 with just 5.8 seconds left. Kent State fired off a 3-pointer, missed, grabbed the offensive rebound and tossed it to Pippen. Kent State’s star confidently made the shot as time expired.