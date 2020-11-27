No. 4 Virginia shocked by San Francisco in second game of the season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Virginia men's basketball team was hardly a big winner at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort Friday.

San Francisco recorded the biggest upset of the season's first week, knocking off the fourth-ranked Cavaliers 61-60.

UVA (1-1) had sizzled offensively in its season-opening win over Towson on Wednesday but did not live up its preseason ranking in its second and final game in the Mohegan Sun's "Bubbleville."

What was UVA coach Tony Bennett's message to his team?

"Look at it in the mirror. Learn from it," Bennett said. "If you're at all thinking, 'Oh, we won the first game handily and look at our ranking,’ I mean, we've all been down that road. That means nothing to start.

"We've got to kind of harden up. We've got to get gritty. We've got to be tougher to score against and be the best version of ourselves. Nothing is assumed just because of what's on the front of your jersey.

"Some of the concerns or question marks we had showed, … they didn't get answered. So we now go to work and say, 'What can we do be better?’ And use in the best way possible."