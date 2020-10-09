North Carolina State at Virginia: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

1) Get off to a faster start: New starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong and the offense have been productive through the first two games, but they've gotten off to very slow starts. Virginia has been outscored 20-0 in the first quarter of games, then outscored opponents 61-41 over the final three quarters. Armstrong is just 7 for 21 passing in the first 15 minutes of games. He missed his first three passes against Duke and first six at No. 1 Clemson.

2) Establish the run: North Carolina State has struggled defensively this year, and much of its issues start with being unable to stop opposing run games. The Wolfpack are giving up 185 rushing yards per game. Opposing teams are gaining 4.4 yards per carry against State, the third-highest mark in the ACC. Whether it's running backs Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson, quarterback Armstrong, or a combination, UVA should be able to control the game on the ground.

3) Get after Leary: The Wolfpack showed its offense can be dangerous with quarterback Devin Leary back. He missed the season-opening loss to Virginia Tech but has played the past two games. He threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns the last time out, stunning success against a normally stout defensive unit from Pittsburgh. State has allowed three sacks per game. Virginia needs to get outside linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor going to help disrupt Leary’s timing.