On his arm and in his heart, UVA's Billy Kemp carries a memory to motivate him

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When two families forge a friendship so close that they become like one, they share everything – success, failure, joy and sorrow.

So when cancer took Alex Oliver’s mother in 2014, the pain tore through Billy Kemp’s family as well. What Alex and his brother felt, Kemp felt too.

“I feel like my mom lives through all three of us,” said Oliver, a former Atlee High School football standout and now a freshman defensive back at VMI. “She’s watching down on all three of us.”

Kemp, a junior receiver at Virginia and former Highland Springs High School standout, has Cheryl Oliver’s name tattooed on his forearm. He wears a bracelet on his wrist to remind him of her – purple, because she wore so many purple dresses.

“I see that every day,” said Kemp. “I just try to play for her.”

Kemp recalls the painful time around Cheryl’s death with obvious sympathy for Alex and his brother. Oliver remembers Kemp stepping up for the two families, giving the Oliver boys support and even, against all odds, a sense of normalcy.

The Oliver brothers would spend many of their afternoons that year at the Kemps, playing outside, maybe shooting baskets.