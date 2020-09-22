Report: VCU, Virginia set to be part of college hoops bubble in Orlando

A Tuesday ESPN report revealed additional details about an Orlando college basketball bubble that is set to include VCU and Virginia.
According to Jeff Borzello, ESPN is planning to place “at least eight” of the annual early season events it operates at Walt Disney World in Orlando. That’s where the NBA has played since its restart in July.
VCU is in one of those eight events, the Charleston Classic, and Virginia is in another, the Wooden Legacy.
According to the report, the six other events expected in Orlando are the Champions Classic (Duke, Michigan State, Kansas, Kentucky), Diamond Head Classic (Arizona State, Hawaii, North Texas, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Saint Mary's, Seattle, Temple), Jimmy V Classic (Gonzaga, Tennessee, Baylor Rutgers), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn, Pitt, Utah State), NIT Season Tip-Off (Arizona, Cincinnati, St. John's, Texas Tech) and Orlando Invitational (Auburn, Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Siena, Saint Louis, Xavier).
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported last week that those eight events in particular would move to Orlando.
The Charleston Classic was originally scheduled for Nov. 19, 20 and 22 in Charleston, S.C. In addition to VCU, it’s set to include the College of Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall and Tennessee.
The Wooden Legacy was set for Nov. 26 and 27 in Anaheim, Ca. Georgetown, Kansas and UCLA join UVA in the field.
According to the ESPN report, the events in Orlando would begin on Nov. 25, which the NCAA designated as the new start date for the season last week, pushed back from Nov. 10.
No new teams are being eyed for the Orlando site as of now, but the report stated that there could be crossover games with schools from different events playing each other.
The events at Walt Disney World are expected to overlap, with multiple going on at once.
With the season start pushed back, there’s about a one-month window to fit in nonconference games. The NCAA also reduced the game maximum by four this year, to 27, which means programs will likely play less nonconference games than usual this season.
(804) 649-6442
@wayneeppsjr