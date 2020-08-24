Return of UVA students could burst football's bubble

All three programs had to pause their preseason work.

At Virginia, the concern is the return of students could lead to a similar uptick in positive tests, one that could impact the football program as its athletes have heightened exposure to non-athletes. It’s a risk the players are acutely aware of.

“We can only control ourselves and what we do,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “Our commitment is to playing this year and there's gonna have to be some sacrifices that are gonna have to be made to play. We are all aware of that, but we have to just take the protocols, do the precautions and hope for the best. A whole university coming back to school, it's just another obstacle that we got to get over.”

The return of other students will mean heightened temptation for UVA athletes.

“Once the students come back, I mean the reality of it is, we're still college kids that have been in quarantine for months on end,” said Snowden. “And so when students get back there will be that increased temptation to kind of burst the bubble and it will be tougher, but like we kind of talked about earlier, just kind of hunkering down and hard things together — it'll be tough for all of us, but I mean, I think we got to give it a shot and I believe in us.”