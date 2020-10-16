Struggling run game could be key for UVA at Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The NCAA dragged its feet granting Indiana transfer and former Hopewell High School star Ronnie Walker a waiver to play this season for Virginia. But Walker’s paperwork may have finally come through at just the right time.
With starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong in concussion protocol and the Cavaliers’ run game flagging this season, Walker could provide a lift Saturday against Wake Forest.
“We’ve already talked this week about establishing the run with whoever’s in at quarterback,” said offensive lineman Ryan Nelson.
Armstrong did not practice Wednesday, the last time UVA coaches spoke to the media, but offensive coordinator Robert Anae said he could still play Saturday against the Demon Deacons if he returned to the field for Thursday’s practice.
If not, junior backup Lindell Stone, less of a run threat than Armstrong, would get the start. Stone got the first-team reps on Wednesday, with Armstrong still sidelined.
Walker has practicing all season, despite not being allowed to play in games, and could get work in a backfield that also includes Wayne Taulapapa and Towson transfer Shane Simpson.
Only three teams in the ACC average less than UVA’s 139 rushing yards per game (Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Boston College), and only four gain less yards per carry than the Cavaliers’ mark of 4, that same group plus Wake Forest.
Virginia’s averages were dragged down by a dismal showing against North Carolina State on Saturday, when an ineffective run game contributed to an early deficit that left the Cavaliers needing to throw the ball the rest of the day.
In the 38-20 home loss, UVA (1-2, 1-2 ACC) ran for just 82 yards on 29 attempts, a paltry 2.8 yards per carry average.
“Our (ineffectiveness) in running the ball kind of caught me by surprise, because I really thought we'd done a nice job in the first two games,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Surprised that we didn’t, couldn’t or, or just weren't effective in doing it.”
The 14-0 hole Virginia found itself in after one quarter against the Wolfpack, sadly, wasn’t a new problem. The team has been outscored 34-0 in the first quarter of its three games this season and the slow starts, especially offensively, are something Mendenhall and Anae have been focusing on for three weeks now.
“That's atypical for teams that I've coached, but we're winning the second and fourth quarter,” said Mendenhall. “We're playing with more urgency and more focus once we're behind. It can't take us to be behind to play with that urgency and focus. Certainly, we're demonstrating capability because we're doing so in the second and fourth quarters. The biggest discrepancy is in quarter one.”
UVA has started the game focused on running the ball or throwing short, high-percentage in an attempt to ease Armstrong, a first-year starter, into the action. That likely will be the case again this week, especially if Stone makes his first college start at Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2).
The good news? The Demon Deacons have one of the ACC’s weakest run defenses to date, allowing 191.7 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry.
