Stuttering didn't slow down new UVA tight end Tony Poljan

CHARLOTTESVILLE – By the time Tony Poljan reached high school age, he wasn’t shying away from battling the severe stutter he had since childhood. In fact, his high school football coach recalled Poljan seeking out challenges.

Lansing Catholic coach Jim Ahern said Poljan ran for student government positions, largely because he knew he’d have to give speeches in front of large gatherings of classmates and faculty.

But it was as a star athlete that Poljan – now a graduate transfer tight end at Virginia – really found the confidence to control his stutter.

“I used to get made fun of and whatnot,” said Poljan, stopping and repeating the words “get” and “made” before pushing through. “There really wasn’t an avenue I could express (myself) besides sports. I would go out on the football field or the court, and it wouldn’t matter what people said because I was always going to try harder. I was always going to win. At the end of the day, the actions speak louder than the words.”

One of seven children from an athletic Michigan family, Poljan’s actions made him stand out to Ahern before he ever reached high school. Poljan’s brother, David, was starring for Ahern’s team and Poljan – then an eighth grader – would join the squad for summer workouts.