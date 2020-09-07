Teel: After slogging through the wilderness, it's time to indulge in a sports feast

“Absolutely,” Hokies football coach Justin Fuente said of the return-of-sports buzz, “from UFC to golf to basketball. I even watched a soccer game the other day. Not that I don’t like soccer, [but] I’m not a large soccer consumer. It was refreshing to have [sports] back. I felt like at first, the first couple of events I watched with no fans, it was odd, and now it’s gotten to where it’s kind of normal now.”

With their extreme loyalty, piercing voices and gambling vices, fans are the lifeblood of sports. They buy jerseys, flock to stadiums and tailgate like champs.

They are missed. But better to have sports without fans than no sports at all.

“I think it’s funny watching the NBA,” Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa said, “the way that they have their [virtual] fans within the stands. … But at the end of the day, as long as they’re playing the sport and getting the reps in and what not, and continuing on with the game, I think it’s professional and it’s working out well.”

Spectators bring energy, which athletes crave. Despite that void, we’ve witnessed some extraordinary performances and moments.