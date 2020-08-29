Teel: As students leave, campus 'bubble' may be best hope for fall college sports

In mid-May, ACC commissioner John Swofford called the notion of staging a football season without students on campus “foreign,” an outlook most of us shared. Less than four months later, the prospect seems far more palatable.
In fact, until the COVID-19 pandemic eases, virtual bubbles are the best hope for college sports.
Some will consider this philosophical 180 a patent money grab and exploitation of young athletes. But while the amateurism model has been shredded, and the financial implications are clear, the pivot in thinking isn’t that cynical.
Thousands of players, coaches, administrators and medical advisors in the ACC and five other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences have worked endless hours and sacrificed personal routines to make a season remotely possible. If they succeed, jobs and Olympic sports programs will be spared.
If the coronavirus dictates otherwise, if football proves unmanageable, there’s no forecasting the long- and short-term impacts — football generated about $350 million in revenue for the ACC in 2018-19.
And even with the first scheduled game, UAB at Miami on Sept. 10, less than two weeks away, that’s certainly possible. Too many infections and too much quarantining of athletes could doom the season before it starts.
But derailing the attempt at this late date, after all this effort, only because full-scale campus life is untenable feels misguided. University presidents appear to concur, and late Friday afternoon the ACC took another step toward the season with an update to its virus protocols.
As recommended by the conference's medical advisory group, ACC schools will test football, field hockey, volleyball and soccer athletes three times per week, with one of the football tests administered the day before competition by a third party chosen by the league.
Also, all athletes diagnosed with COVID-19 will undergo a cardiac evaluation, this to monitor the potential heart inflammation associated with the virus. Both updates mirror the protocols in the SEC and Big 12.
Back to Swofford’s comments after the ACC concluded its virtual spring meetings May 14. During a video conference, the Greensboro News & Record’s esteemed Ed Hardin asked Swofford if he could envision football games “without students actually being … on campus.”
“I don’t know,” Swofford said. “That decision may change from institution to institution. That seems foreign to me, personally, because we’re a part of an educational setting in intercollegiate athletics. They are students playing sports. …
“But we’ll have to wait and see. It’s another unanswered question right now, but most people I talk with in college athletics and higher education, I think, agree that that’s a foreign thought to most of us.”
We’ve all had to acclimate to foreign thoughts since March, and this is another example.
Virus outbreaks already have prompted two ACC schools, North Carolina State and North Carolina, to send most on-campus residents home and recalibrate plans for in-person classes. League colleague Notre Dame shifted to remote instruction for two weeks but announced Friday a gradual resumption of in-person classes, starting Sept. 2.
All three continue to prepare for football and other fall sports, laying bare what many have long understood: Athletes, especially those in the revenue sports of football and men’s basketball, are not like regular students and deserve benefits such as name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation.
No matter what transpires with college sports in 2020-21, no matter how courses are taught, the athlete-institution dynamic has been forever and blessedly altered.
“Not going to classrooms, that helps us create a better seal around our program and a better bubble,” North Carolina football coach Mack Brown said. “The NBA model’s working … and that’s what we’re trying to do, is make sure our players and our staff understand that we’ve got three months here where we cannot go outside for social reasons, or to eat, or anything else if we want to have our football season.”
Virginia’s fall semester began Aug. 25, but the school delayed the start of in-person learning until Sept. 8. So I asked Cavaliers football coach Bronco Mendenhall whether he would be comfortable playing if UVA had to take the same steps as UNC and N.C. State.
Turns out Mendenhall had recently discussed the question with athletic director Carla Williams and his team’s leadership group.
“I love the idea of ‘student-athlete’ in that order,” Mendenhall said, “and it’s very difficult for me to reconcile having football players on grounds and no other students on grounds from a philosophical perspective. Now if I say that, and I look at my team and see how much they want to play, and they want me to coach them, and they want me to keep them safe, and I want to keep them safe, it’s really tricky, because philosophically and morally, I have a strong thought, and then I have these relationships with my team, and they want to play, and they want me to coach them, and they want to be safe at the same time, and I think I can help them do that.
“So, yeah, I’m conflicted. That’s the best way I can put it.”
Scores of coaches, administrators and university presidents undoubtedly are conflicted, too. But Mendenhall’s inner debate has another layer.
Mendenhall’s son Breaker is a freshman linebacker at Utah State. But his fall season was canceled when the Aggies’ conference, the Mountain West, decided not to stage fall sports.
How does Mendenhall reconcile college football’s fractured state, where roughly half the FBS is attempting to play?
“I think fractured might even be an understatement,” he said. “The gulf and the divisions are huge. I would love consistency. I would love standardized protocols. I would love more leadership, and I’d love more continuity. Acknowledging there are different hotspots around the country. …
“I understand every reason why [the Mountain West canceled]. I’ve seen through the virus’s eyes, and now being a father, it’s made me more empathetic, more compassionate and maybe more holistic in my approach, just because I’ve seen it through a father’s eyes not only a coach’s eyes.”
More than most, Mendenhall relies on practice measurables to assess his team. But this preseason he’s delegated more evaluation tasks to his staff and forged a new role for himself: protocol Enforcer in Chief.
Are players properly distanced when not active in a drill? Do they don masks immediately after removing their helmets?
Whenever the answer is no, there are unpleasant consequences.
“I’ve never run a practice structure like we’re currently running, Mendenhall said. “There’s really nothing about our program that looks the same as what a normal organization looks like. I’ve erred really, really far on the side of caution and safety. And at some point, we’re going to have to add enough football to be ready to play.
“And I’ve just been holding out to see truly, to be honest, if we are going to play. And what will the leadership say and will there be some kind of direction that way that may be more concrete than what we currently have.”
Comprised of the league’s 15 presidents, the ACC’s Board of Directors figures to provide more specific direction within a week. Regardless of campus populations, the current consensus is all systems go.