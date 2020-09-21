Teel: Contrasting matchups as game week finally arrives for UVA, Hokies

“I take full responsibility,” Cutcliffe said after the BC loss. “I do. Turnovers and circumstances, the way our team played, that’s got to fall on the head coach. … I’ve got to get better. It’s just plain and simple, and we can and will. And then we have to take care of the ball.”

Four of Duke’s five turnovers Saturday came inside Boston College’s 35-yard line, and the other, a Damond Philyaw-Johnson fumble at the Devils’ 12, set up an Eagles’ field goal. Translation: Duke squandered four scoring opportunities and gift-wrapped one for BC.

Takeaways are also the root of Virginia’s recent ownership of Duke. During the Cavaliers’ five-game winning streak in the series, they have created 18 turnovers and committed seven.

With established playmakers such as outside linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor, UVA appears poised to continue that trend Saturday in a game that was originally ticketed for Nov. 14 on the ACC’s amended schedule.

Officials shifted the date to Sept. 26 after the Sept. 19 Virginia Tech-UVA contest was postponed because of virus issues within the Hokies’ roster. Otherwise, the Cavaliers would not have opened until Oct. 3 at Clemson.