Teel: COVID-19 infections 'a wake-up call' for UVA football

Staff meetings are remote, even as the principals work from adjacent offices. Team gatherings are reserved for the indoor practice complex, with the elephant doors open to maximize ventilation.
The camaraderie of team meals? Please. That’s so 2019. Food is grab-and-go.
Indeed, Virginia’s football program has embraced most every COVID-19 precaution you could imagine.
“And anytime there is a [coaches’] meeting that’s not by Zoom, they’re in plexiglass, almost the equivalent of phone booths, in the same room,” Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “It’s like a game show where you go on and you’re not supposed to hear what anyone else says.”
Still, the coronavirus penetrated what Mendenhall calls his program’s “fortress.” Saturday night at Clemson, seven UVA players and an assistant coach were unavailable due to infections and contact tracing.
It was an epidemiology lesson that sports organizations everywhere are confronting, and it was humbling.
Mendenhall’s pragmatic side understood the Cavaliers had not cornered the market on wisdom or hermetically sealed their fortress. But months of perfect testing can create a false sense of security.
“I almost think that we possibly considered it wasn’t going to affect our program,” Mendenhall said. “You know, somehow we were going to be the team that it just wasn’t going to hit. … It was just, I wish I had a better phrase, a wake-up call of just how fast, and how random, that it can happen.
“And then the contact tracing. That's a whole other issue. Testing positive is one thing, but you can actually lose significantly more players through contact tracing than just the positive test.”
UVA declined to identify those who missed the Clemson trip, and each of the starters listed on the pregame depth chart played. But that doesn’t necessarily translate to minimal impact.
Special teams and depth can be compromised by virus absences, and Clemson’s Lyn-J Dixon did return the opening kickoff 52 yards.
Perhaps most concerning to UVA: This is probably not the last time.
“I would have to say that’s likely when you have this many people doing the same things daily and having the contact we are even as effectively as we’ve [mitigated],” Mendenhall said.
Among ACC schools alone, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Clemson can relate.
“It’s a little bit of a weight around you 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, whose team has been without 20-plus players and multiple assistant coaches for each of its first two games this season.
N.C. State and UNC had virus outbreaks in student housing. Notre Dame traced the spread within its program to a pregame team meal last month.
So I asked Mendenhall if he knows the source of his team’s issues.
“No, I don’t,” he said, “which, there’s an old-time saying in warrior cultures: ‘It’s hard to fight something until you can name it.’ And right now it’s like, OK, it’s positive, but how come? We don’t know how come, and the cases we have were different. They don’t know, which is even more alarming. …
“And until I know that, it’s harder to target what exactly to do about it."
For now, Mendenhall plans to create more space between occupied locker stalls and further limit how many players can occupy the locker room at one time. That social distancing is similar to what the Cavaliers and other teams do on the road, where they use extra buses to give everyone more space.
But Mendenhall doesn't know if it will help.
"So, yeah, I feel vulnerable," he said, "which is maybe just how this works.”
That’s exactly how this works, and it’s not just football. COVID-19 issues have forced the volleyball teams at UVA and Virginia Tech to pause their seasons.
Volleyball’s smaller rosters and indoor competition, by the way, are similar to basketball, which foreshadows interruptions for those schedules as well.
Last week was ACC football’s first this season without a postponement or cancellation. Six games on the docket, six games played.
Twenty-six games in all involving ACC teams are in the rearview mirror, with 65 remaining, including the ACC title contest. I wonder where Vegas would set the over-under on how many of those 65 kick off.
Mendenhall just wonders where and how the virus might next affect his team.
“I don’t know,” he said, “if I’m next.”
