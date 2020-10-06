Teel: COVID-19 infections 'a wake-up call' for UVA football

So I asked Mendenhall if he knows the source of his team’s issues.

“No, I don’t,” he said, “which, there’s an old-time saying in warrior cultures: ‘It’s hard to fight something until you can name it.’ And right now it’s like, OK, it’s positive, but how come? We don’t know how come, and the cases we have were different. They don’t know, which is even more alarming. …

“And until I know that, it’s harder to target what exactly to do about it."

For now, Mendenhall plans to create more space between occupied locker stalls and further limit how many players can occupy the locker room at one time. That social distancing is similar to what the Cavaliers and other teams do on the road, where they use extra buses to give everyone more space.

But Mendenhall doesn't know if it will help.

"So, yeah, I feel vulnerable," he said, "which is maybe just how this works.”

That’s exactly how this works, and it’s not just football. COVID-19 issues have forced the volleyball teams at UVA and Virginia Tech to pause their seasons.

Volleyball’s smaller rosters and indoor competition, by the way, are similar to basketball, which foreshadows interruptions for those schedules as well.