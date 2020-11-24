Teel: Does ACC need to reassess COVID-19 testing for remainder of football?

“I’m not a doctor, so I’m not going to say if it’s medically sound,” Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich told the ACC Network’s Mark Packer and Wes Durham on Monday. “I know from a logistics perspective it sure sounds good, to make sure everybody that’s getting on that airplane, that bus or leaving a campus is clear of the COVID virus.”

Radakovich and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall floated the idea of a third-party arbiter in case teams’ medical personnel were at an impasse. But again, the university presidents wanted game-day decisions in the hands of their medical experts, and that’s where they belong.

With both teams idle Dec. 12, the week before the ACC championship game, Clemson and Florida State still could play. And with each contest worth more than $2.5 million in television revenue, the ACC will strongly encourage it.

But Radakovich first wants to ensure that Clemson’s home finale this Saturday against Pittsburgh happens. If the Panthers and/or Tigers are unable to play Saturday, he’d prefer to make up that contest Dec. 12, the better to collect home ticket revenue — Clemson hosts more than 19,000 per South Carolina guidelines — and avoid a second trip to Tallahassee, Fla.