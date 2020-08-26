Teel: Live sports on TV have been a blessing

No matter how sharp your vision, no matter how powerful your binoculars, the finish line remains blurry. Five-plus months it’s been. More than 150 days, and counting, of having no clue when the pandemic might ease and normalcy might return.
And that’s the hard part, right? A target date would allow us to strive, plan and occasionally exhale.
Alas, no. Online learning, social distancing and myriad other COVID-19 precautions will remain daily components of life indefinitely.
But a sliver of hope, a source of entertainment, has crept back into many of our routines: live sports on television.
And no matter how strange and/or barren the venue, no matter how contrived the crowd noise and/or virtual the spectators, it’s been grand.
The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball. International and domestic soccer and golf. Boxing and Ultimate Fighting Championship. Auto and horse racing.
Some events are riveting, others mere background noise. But at least they’re available, even if on an unusual calendar — the NBA, NHL and Indy 500 in August?
“Absolutely,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said of the return-of-sports buzz, “from UFC to golf to basketball. I even watched a soccer game the other day. Not that I don’t like soccer, [but] I’m not a large soccer consumer. It was refreshing to have [sports] back. I felt like at first, the first couple of events I watched with no fans, it was odd, and now it’s gotten to where it’s kind of normal now.”
With their extreme loyalty, piercing voices and gambling vices, fans are the lifeblood of sports. They buy jerseys, flock to stadiums and tailgate like champs.
They are missed. But better to have sports without fans than no sports at all.
“I think it’s funny watching the NBA,” Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa said, “the way that they have their [virtual] fans within the stands. … But at the end of the day, as long as they’re playing the sport and getting the reps in and what not, and continuing on with the game, I think it’s professional and it’s working out well.”
Spectators bring energy, which athletes crave. Despite that void, we’ve witnessed some extraordinary performances, with basketball’s playoffs the epicenter.
His team probably won’t survive the opening round against the Los Angeles Clippers, but Luka Doncic has made the Dallas Mavericks appointment viewing. Nate Archibald in 1972-73 is the only player to lead the NBA in scoring and assists in the same season, and Doncic is gifted enough to join him.
He’s that creative a passer, that versatile a scorer and, at 6-foot-7, also an excellent rebounder. All those skills, plus a flair and bravado you can’t teach, were central to the Mavs’ 135-133 overtime victory in Game 4.
Indeed, Doncic’s 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist triple-double put him in Hall of Fame company. The only previous playoff games of at least 40 points, 15 boards and 10 assists were authored by Oscar Robertson in 1963 and Charles Barkley in 1983, that nugget courtesy of ESPN.
And his step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer? Well, let’s just say Twitter fawned.
“Luka we are not worthy!!! Dwyane Wade tweeted.
“Step back to freedom,” echoed Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.
One more Luka note: He’s 21 years young.
Later that Sunday night came the first NBA playoff game with two 50-point scorers, Donovan Mitchell (51) leading the Utah Jazz over Jamal Murray (50) and the Denver Nuggets 129-127. In the series’ opening game, Mitchell scored 57, third-most in postseason history behind Michael Jordan’s 63 in 1986 and Elgin Baylor’s 61 in 1962.
The unique 2020 sports schedule continues next month with the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 and U.S. Open golf Sept. 17-20. Revered as a rite of spring, the delayed Masters is Nov. 12-15.
None will have spectators.
“I know fans are anxious to get back into the venues,” Fuente said. “Obviously, we have got to do it the right way. But it’s been nice to see some people doing something out there, whether it’s playing golf or the NBA playoffs.”
The baseball and NASCAR playoffs will command their usual fall stages, the latter at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 12, while the NFL and some factions of college football are tracking toward their regular seasons.
Feast on them all. After the last five months, you're entitled.