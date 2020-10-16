Teel: Plenty to applaud about ACC football, but polls not accurate barometer

Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and Sam Howell were the headliners, Phil Jurkovec, D’Eriq King and Khalil Herbert among the intriguing transfers. Add acclaimed freshmen and the temporary-yet-historic inclusion of Notre Dame, and the ACC had all the trappings for a landmark football season in 2020.

All of the above, and many more, have delivered on that promise to date. The games have been largely entertaining and competitive, the results occasionally improbable.

But please, let’s not use an October Associated Press poll as a barometer of a pandemic season.

Yes, No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 North Carolina give the ACC three top-five teams this week for the first time in the conference’s history. And yes, this is encouraging for a league that finished last season with only one team, second-ranked Clemson, among the AP top 25 for the first time since 1987.

But any hyping of the ACC’s poll status — last week the conference had four among the top 10 for the first time — conveniently ignores the following: Notre Dame is a one-year rental, two of the Power Five conferences have yet to play a down, and polls have never been more irrelevant and impossible than in 2020.