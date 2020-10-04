Teel: UVA acquits itself well in loss at No. 1 Clemson

This could have been over at halftime. Clemson was in command at 24-3 and, after a Virginia three-and-out, the Tigers took over at their own 29 with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Another Clemson touchdown there, and it’s avert-your-eyes time for UVA faithful.

But three consecutive Trevor Lawrence incompletions and a Tigers punt gave the Cavaliers possession at their own 35 with 1:19 and no timeouts left. True freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee sacked Brennan Armstrong on first down, and UVA might have let the clock expire had Clemson not called timeout.

What followed showed why Virginia coaches are so high on Armstrong. He completed consecutive passes of 22 yards to Billy Kemp, 27 to Lavel Davis Jr. and 23 to Terrell Jana, the latter for a touchdown that drew the Cavaliers within a reasonable 24-10.

Could they sustain that momentum into the third quarter, when they would receive the opening kickoff?

No, the closest Virginia came to drawing within one score after intermission was on the opening possession of the third quarter. On first down from the Tigers’ 19, Armstrong lofted a pass toward the 6-foot-7 Davis in the end zone, where 6-foot cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., made a leaping, one-handed interception.