Teel: UVA, Clemson coaches applaud their players' activism

Virginia’s football game Saturday at Clemson matches the ACC’s reigning division champions and two of the conference’s most accomplished head coaches. It pits the conference’s career leader in yards per rush against a defense that smothered the run in last week’s season-opener.
Unrelated to Saturday’s competition, but arguably more consequential: The UVA and Clemson programs are among the nation’s most active in working for social change during these turbulent times.
“I think we can all agree that the country’s not in a really great place right now, and there’s a lot of room for growth,” Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “No matter what [political] side you’re on, I think that’s easy to see.”
“I think the thing that goes unnoticed is a lot of the student-athletes who aren’t big names taking those stands and making those statements and standing up for what they believe in,” Cavaliers receiver Terrell Jana said. “It’s a pretty big jump because they don’t have that same security that certain players have. … That’s pretty impressive.”
A native Canadian, Jana was a modest three-star prospect out of Woodberry Forest (Va.) School in 2017, and while respected throughout the league, he’s not a “big name.” Acclaimed the Class of 2018’s top recruit, Lawrence hails from the Atlanta suburb of Cartersville and is the face of college football.
Contrasting roots and experiences aside, they emerged this offseason as leading activists in their respective locker rooms.
Jana teamed with linebacker Charles Snowden and receivers coach Marques Hagans, among others, to start Groundskeepers, a community outreach group dedicated to racial equality. In small groups, Virginia players and coaches have walked from the Downtown Mall to the UVA Rotunda, essentially the reverse route that white supremacists took during a 2017 protest.
The walk starts at Heather Heyer Way, named for the counter-protester murdered that weekend, and ends at the Memorial to Enslaved Workers, a tribute to the 4,000-5,000 enslaved people who lived and labored at UVA during the 1800s. As their hashtag says, the Groundskeepers aspire to #TakeBackOurGrounds — the university calls its campus “Grounds.”
“Just being a part of this group has been really amazing for me,” Jana said, “because you have different guys and … diversity of thought. It’s just pretty awesome [with] how encouraged and excited people are to reach out into the community. The response of the community has been awesome as well, between the marches and wristbands. … It’s been remarkable to see.”
In Saturday’s 38-20 victory over Duke, Jana wore his familiar No. 13 jersey. But his name wasn’t stitched on the back.
Moved by the memorial, Jana wanted to honor the unnamed slaves who toiled at UVA, and a few weeks before the game, he explained his idea to Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall. Having walked the route himself, having seen the memorial’s memory marks, Mendenhall understood.
“And he just said, in his own way, he thought that would be really profound to acknowledge those that weren’t even remembered,” Mendenhall said. “Not a name. Not a mother, father, sibling. Not even a place within the family hierarchy. And not even their occupation. And so, I thought it was tasteful. I thought it was substantive. I thought it was well thought out and I thought it was powerful. With him not drawing attention to himself, but possibly just asking folks to contemplate: How could that be?”
It’s a succinct question, but a complex one of late, and it’s been asked frequently at Clemson, too, since the May death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers.
Tigers players expressed their anger, frustration and concern via social media, and Lawrence then joined with teammates Mike Jones Jr., Darien Rencher and Cornell Powell to organize a “March For Change” in June. Approximately 3,000 people participated, including Clemson president Jim Clements and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
Since, Lawrence has collaborated with players such as Stanford’s Dylan Boles, Michigan’s Hunter Reynolds and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux on the #OurVoiceMatters movement to “drive out injustice, improve our communities and inspire future generations.”
“The world has presented more of an opportunity for him to become more of a national leader,” Swinney said. “Everybody knows who he is, and I think it’s been awesome that he’s been willing to listen to other people’s perspectives.”
Lawrence doesn’t consider himself an activist but felt obligated to use his platform.
“It’s different for everyone,” he said, “and I just feel like for the love of my teammates, my friends, family, everyone I know who I know is hurting here in this time, I just feel like it’s part of my responsibility to try and help anyway I can. …
“Being a white guy from a small town in Georgia, you don’t really know all the things that some of the Black teammates I’ve grown up with and that I’ve also met at school really go through on a daily basis — and just things that go through their head. Their mindset is completely different from mine. Unless you have those conversations … you don’t learn those things.”
The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) sit atop the national polls and have reached five consecutive College Football Playoffs. They won their fifth straight conference championship last season, dusting UVA in the title game 62-17.
But the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0) figure to improve defensively in 2020, and last week they limited Duke to 1.5 yards per rush. Clemson’s Travis Etienne averages a staggering 7.7 yards per carry for his career, tops all-time among ACC backs with at least 250 carries.
How UVA defends Etienne, a two-time conference player of the year, will be fascinating. How these young people continue to advocate for change will be more so.
