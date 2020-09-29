Teel: UVA, Clemson coaches applaud their players' activism

“And he just said, in his own way, he thought that would be really profound to acknowledge those that weren’t even remembered,” Mendenhall said. “Not a name. Not a mother, father, sibling. Not even a place within the family hierarchy. And not even their occupation. And so, I thought it was tasteful. I thought it was substantive. I thought it was well thought out and I thought it was powerful. With him not drawing attention to himself, but possibly just asking folks to contemplate: How could that be?”

It’s a succinct question, but a complex one of late, and it’s been asked frequently at Clemson, too, since the May death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers.

Tigers players expressed their anger, frustration and concern via social media, and Lawrence then joined with teammates Mike Jones Jr., Darien Rencher and Cornell Powell to organize a “March For Change” in June. Approximately 3,000 people participated, including Clemson president Jim Clements and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

Since, Lawrence has collaborated with players such as Stanford’s Dylan Boles, Michigan’s Hunter Reynolds and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux on the #OurVoiceMatters movement to “drive out injustice, improve our communities and inspire future generations.”