Teel: UVA must morph from workmanlike to exceptional as Gonzaga test looms

UVA was forced to quarantine after a positive COVID test within the program Dec. 8, the night before its ACC-Big Ten Challenge game against Michigan State. Bennett initially believed the team would have to sequester for seven days, which would have allowed the Cavaliers to keep their Dec. 19 date with Villanova, but the quarantine was extended to 10 days.

During that time, Bennett also agreed to a Dec. 26 game in Fort Worth, Texas against No. 1 Gonzaga, UVA replacing No. 2 Baylor after the Bears opted out because of a virus problem. Yes, Bennett was prepared to play Villanova and Gonzaga on consecutive Saturdays.

Gonzaga alone will be quite the test. The Bulldogs’ 5-0 start includes victories over Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia, teams ranked third, fourth and seventh in this week’s Associated Press poll, plus Auburn.

That schedule makes the following numbers even more stunning: Gonzaga is averaging 94.6 points per game and shooting 54.4% from the field.

“I think it would be cool to get a marquee game in before [ACC] play starts,” Shedrick said.

Shedrick, Jay Huff and Sam Hauser will have to cope with Gonzaga’s size and correct the 14 offensive rebounds that W&M corralled. Clark, Murphy and Morsell will have to confront the Bulldogs’ perimeter depth.