Teel: With fall sports eligibility extension, prudent choice prevails

Mack Brown understands the consequences — financial and logistical. He knows first-hand that the NCAA’s granting an extra year of eligibility to fall athletes will complicate roster management and strain athletic department budgets.
But Brown, North Carolina’s Hall of Fame football coach, embraces a more important priority.
“I feel like we just need to do what’s best for the young people at this time,” he said.
Absolutely.
“This time” is the COVID-19 pandemic, source of immeasurable fear, tragedy and uncertainty for legions of individuals and businesses, college athletics included.
Will any sports be possible this fall? Might they be feasible in spring? Would schedules have to be abbreviated, and if so, how much?
Affirming a recommendation from the NCAA Division I Council, the Division I Board of Governors voted last week to pause the eligibility clocks of all fall athletes for the 2020-21 academic calendar, regardless of how many contests they play, or when.
With a vast majority of fall seasons canceled, and the prospects for staging them in the spring unknown, the NCAA sought to ease the concerns of affected athletes. The action mirrored March’s decision to grant spring athletes — they lost their seasons to the pandemic — an extra year of eligibility.
Neither action obligates schools to retain athletes wishing to prolong their playing days, and the NCAA is providing relief from scholarship limits. Moreover, some athletes will pass on the additional year, electing instead to pursue careers in or out of sports.
But for schools that welcome back athletes for an extra season, larger rosters will be more difficult to manage and more expensive to maintain — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock estimated potential increased costs for spring athletes at more than $600,000.
How to fund more scholarships with budgets already ravaged? Benevolent donors will be a must, and coaches’ six-figure retention bonuses, among other excesses, may vanish.
“Some schools just can’t afford to add extra players and the extra numbers,” Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And so, we already employ kind of an earned-not-given approach with returning, and so I don’t there would be much consistency issues with us.
“But really all that’s happened is, this shifts these decisions to the institutional level, which then shifts it to the head coach and team level really quickly. And so, I think it’s, man, it allows a lot of flexibility and … tries to give all these young people an advantage. Now, just who pays for it and how you manage it will be the issue.”
Understand that the NCAA’s decisions were not an instance of random association staffers being tone deaf to institutional concerns. Indeed, institutional representatives made the decisions.
For example, the Division I Council is comprised of administrators such as William & Mary athletic director Samantha Huge and Pittsburgh AD Heather Lyke. The Division I Board of Directors is a collection of university CEOs that includes Longwood president Taylor Reveley IV and North Carolina State chancellor Randy Woodson.
“I really feel like, in this time of COVID, we all have to be really generous to each other,” North Carolina’s Brown said, “and they need to help all these young people with the rules. But they also need to help athletic directors who are struggling, and chancellors.”
That generosity, by the way, should also extend to transfers requesting immediate eligibility. Absent a waiver, the NCAA requires non-graduate transfers in football, baseball, men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s basketball to sit out a season at their new school before resuming competition.
NCAA staff consider the waiver applications, and the seven-person Division I Committee for Legislative Relief hears subsequent appeals. As the waivers often entail private family matters, the rulings lack transparency and, to those on the outside, consistency.
The apparent inconsistency is especially frustrating this year because 2021-22 is almost certain to bring NCAA legislation that gives every athlete in every sport a one-time transfer exemption. Given that recognition, and the pandemic hardships most of us are encountering, denied transfer waivers should be rare.
Which brings us to a pair of running backs, Virginia Tech’s Raheem Blackshear and Virginia’s Ronnie Walker Jr. (Hopewell), transfers from Rutgers and Indiana, respectively. If eligible, and if there’s a season, Blackshear and Walker would figure prominently for their new teams, but NCAA staff denied their waivers, and both cases are under appeal.
The legislative relief committee would be well-served to adopt Brown’s stance on added fall-sport eligibility.
“We need to give everybody the benefit of the doubt right now,” he said, “and just try to get through this.”