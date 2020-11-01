UVA bests 15th-ranked UNC in shootout

Not to be outdone, the Cavaliers scored the next 14, using an 18-yard touchdown reception from Ra’Shaun Henry and a 1-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback/wide receiver Keytaon Thompson to take a 27-20 lead.

Without any timeouts and the ball at UVA’s 5-yard line with 12 seconds until halftime, the Tar Heels opted to throw a pass behind the line of scrimmage. It was fumbled and time ran out on the half, wasting UNC’s shot at tying the game.

Virginia took advantage of the flipped momentum in the second half.

Armstrong and company marched 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 34-20 lead. Wayne Taulapapa joined the scoring party, sprinting through a massive hole from 2 yards out.

Mendenhall’s team kept pushing, increasing its lead to 41-20 when Armstrong found Tony Poljan for a 17-yard touchdown strike. The pass came after a fourth-down conversion from the Wahoos.

Howell did everything he could to keep the Tar Heels in the shootout. He tossed two more touchdowns to Dyami Brown to cut the deficit to 41-34 with 13:09 remaining in the game. The second of the two late touchdowns came after an Armstrong interception.

That’s when Armstrong engineered a fourth-quarter drive that coaches dream about their quarterbacks leading.