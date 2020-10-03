UVA closes some of the gap on Clemson in 41-23 road loss

CLEMSON, S.C. – Against the No. 1 college football team in the nation, Virginia showed some of what it can do this year – and lots of what it still cannot.
The Cavaliers struggled to contain Clemson’s offensive stars and could not score enough itself, ultimately bowing to the Tigers 41-23 on Saturday night.
Unlike last year’s ACC championship game beating, Clemson big guns Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne had to play in the fourth quarter of this one, as a resilient and resourceful Virginia team hung around with the conference’s top cat, trailing by as little as 10 late in the third quarter.
“We were more prepared as a coaching staff," UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "Our players were certainly more prepared after seeing what Clemson looked like a year ago. We were anxious to play, eager to play and believed we could win.”
UVA (1-1, 1-1 ACC) was close but never close enough, a description that applied both to the scoreboard and to its defensive effort Saturday, routinely having players in position to bring down Clemson’s offensive stars, only to see missed tackles lead to scores, big plays and costly third-down conversions.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0) went 8 for 14 on third down and broke off 12 plays that went for 15 yards or longer. That output included two 40-plus yard catches by Etienne, the two-time conference player of the year.
A week after terrorizing Duke’s offense with five sacks and seven turnovers last weekend, Virginia’s defense found little success creating the kind of “havoc” it prides itself on.
Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, doing nothing to damage his Heisman Trophy hopes, and Etienne scored twice and totaled 187 offensive yards rushing and receiving.
Wide receiver Amari Rodgers caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter, hurdling over UVA cornerback Nick Grant on the second score.
"We came to win the game,” said Mendenhall. “We didn't come just for benchmarks and we didn't come just to be better than what we were."
Virginia sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and added another 89 yards on the ground.
During the week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Armstrong’s scrambling and throwing ability could be “a problem” for the Tigers’ defense, even comparing him to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young. But as was the case a week ago in the win over Duke, it took Armstrong some time to settle in.
The left-hander missed his first six throws before getting in gear and was also picked off twice as the Cavaliers lost to Clemson for the fifth straight time.
"Once we get into a rhythm, I feel like we can consistently keep that," said Armstrong. "I felt like we moved the ball pretty well.”
"A handful of plays were the difference," Mendenhall said.
Saturday marked UVA’s first visit to Memorial Stadium since 2009, when Clemson won 34-21 in front of 77,568 fans. That wasn’t the case this season. COVID-19 restrictions in South Carolina limited the attendance to 19,000.
Before the game, Virginia announced it would play without seven players and one full-time assistant coach because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. UVA did not reveal the players, but all of the team’s starters were available once the game kicked off.
Virginia didn’t think of itself as the four-touchdown underdog that Vegas tagged it as, nor the same team that got drilled by 45 points by Clemson in last season’s ACC title game – and it showed.
In last year’s game, the Tigers jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead. This time, UVA kept it competitive a bit longer.
Clemson wasted no time showing off their big play ability. Running back Lyn-J Dixon returned the opening kickoff 52 yards, setting Clemson up at Virginia’s 48-yard line. But the Cavaliers defense held the Tigers to a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
UVA nearly made it out of the first quarter with the score that way, but on third-and-2 at the 16, Nick Grant – and at least three other would-be tacklers – couldn’t corral Etienne. He pulled free for the touchdown and a 10-0 lead going into the second quarter, setting the stage for a night of missed tackles.
“He’s one of the best players in college football and he showed his talents today," said safety Joey Blount. "I have a lot of respect for him and what he does.”
After Virginia got on the board with a 27-yard field goal, Clemson got the big play it was waiting for to gain some separation. Lawrence hit Rodgers for a 27-yard touchdown, putting the Tigers up 17-3 with 5:23 left in the half.
Any hope the Cavaliers had of escaping the first half without further damage disappeared when Armstrong was intercepted by safety Nolan Turner at the Virginia 36-yard line. Four plays later, Rodgers hurdled over Grant for a 9-yard touchdown and a 24-3 edge.
But Armstrong had an answer to his error.
He led Virginia on an impressive scoring drive at the end of first half, hitting on passes of 22, 27 and 23 yards, the final completion going for a touchdown to Terrell Jana.
The Cavaliers went to the locker room down just 24-10. They got within 27-17 after Armstrong threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Keytoan Thompson, the Mississippi State transfer quarterback playing wide receiver.
That would be as close as Virginia would get.
