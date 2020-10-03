UVA closes some of the gap on Clemson in 41-23 road loss

A week after terrorizing Duke’s offense with five sacks and seven turnovers last weekend, Virginia’s defense found little success creating the kind of “havoc” it prides itself on.

Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, doing nothing to damage his Heisman Trophy hopes, and Etienne scored twice and totaled 187 offensive yards rushing and receiving.

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter, hurdling over UVA cornerback Nick Grant on the second score.

"We came to win the game,” said Mendenhall. “We didn't come just for benchmarks and we didn't come just to be better than what we were."

Virginia sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and added another 89 yards on the ground.

During the week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Armstrong’s scrambling and throwing ability could be “a problem” for the Tigers’ defense, even comparing him to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young. But as was the case a week ago in the win over Duke, it took Armstrong some time to settle in.

The left-hander missed his first six throws before getting in gear and was also picked off twice as the Cavaliers lost to Clemson for the fifth straight time.