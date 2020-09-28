UVA hopes to apply lessons learned against Clemson's high-powered offense

In all, the five-time ACC champions piled up 492 yards and eight touchdowns that night, three from Higgins. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 302 yards and four scores and running back Travis Etienne ran for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Both of them are back this year.

“Clemson's really explosive (and) dynamic on the perimeter,” said Mendenhall. “Getting the ball in space and letting their recruits and their athletes have success has been a great model for them not only at quarterback, not only a running back but also wide receivers. So, they have a really good formula that's worked well for them. We didn't tackle well in that game.”

The team’s 36-28 loss to Florida just over three weeks later showed the strides the defense had made in a short time. Virginia hoped to take that another step forward in this season’s scheduled opener against Georgia, but that game got scrubbed by COVID-19 concerns.

“Last year our secondary didn’t do what we needed to do defending their receivers (against Clemson),” said Grant. “We kind of got used to playing those caliber of people, NFL talent receivers, NFL talent quarterbacks and running backs.”