UVA names Brennan Armstrong starting QB

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia doesn’t know for sure who it will play in its opening game, but it knows who will start at quarterback.

UVA announced that sophomore Brennan Armstrong would be the team’s starter. The Cavaliers currently are scheduled to open Sept. 19 at rival Virginia Tech, but the school still is hoping to find an opponent to replace VMI, which it would have hosted in Week 1.

Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Shelby, Ohio, saw action in 11 games the past two seasons while backing up Bryce Perkins. This fall, he’s been competing with Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson for the starting position.

“Throughout camp, Brennan just comes here every day and works,” said sophomore tight end Grant Misch on Thursday. “He’s studying, he’s staying late, he’s throwing balls with every receiver he can. He’s just been doing more and more every day.”

Armstrong went 15 for 20 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions last season in a limited role as the Cavaliers went 9-5, winning the ACC Coastal Division and reaching the Orange Bowl.