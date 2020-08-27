UVA names Brennan Armstrong starting quarterback

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia doesn’t know for sure who it will play in its opening game, but it knows who will start at quarterback.
UVA announced that sophomore Brennan Armstrong would be the team’s starter. The Cavaliers currently are scheduled to open Sept. 19 at rival Virginia Tech, but the school still is hoping to find an opponent to replace VMI, which it would have hosted in Week 1.
The announcement came less than a week after coach Bronco Mendenhall said he viewed Armstrong as being a “slight nod” ahead of Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson.
Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Shelby, Ohio, saw action in 11 games the past two seasons while backing up Bryce Perkins.
“Throughout camp, Brennan just comes here every day and works,” said sophomore tight end Grant Misch on Thursday. “He’s studying, he’s staying late, he’s throwing balls with every receiver he can. He’s just been doing more and more every day.”
Armstrong went 15 for 20 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions last season in a limited role as the Cavaliers went 9-5, winning the ACC Coastal Division and reaching the Orange Bowl.
“Brennan’s a great leader and definitely can make a lot of plays, so I’m really excited we’re going with him,” said offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt. “Him, as well as all the quarterbacks have done a great job through camp.”
One area Armstrong’s teammates have noticed a marked improvement in has been his on-field demeanor.
“I think the biggest thing where Brennan has come from last year is his poise,” said Misch. “I think Brennan has calmed down a lot and it’s really helped his game. He’s been able to play quicker, play smarter and he’s been able to make the right decision.”
Armstrong will be the first left-handed quarterback to start for the Cavaliers since Jameel Sewell in 2009, and the first non-transfer to start an opening game at the position in Mendenhall’s five-year tenure.
As of now, Armstrong will be making his first college start against rival Virginia Tech, most likely.
Last week, UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said it was “unlikely” the team would be able to find a replacement for VMI, which decided not to play football this fall due to COVID-19.
Thompson, presumably, will be his backup. At Mississippi State, the 6-foot-4, 225 pound Louisiana native, appeared in 20 games over two seasons, going 2-0 as a starter. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
@RTD_MikeBarber