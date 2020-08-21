UVA not 'likely' to find a replacement for VMI opener; could be family-only for fans at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia isn’t likely to find a replacement for VMI in its college football opener, meaning the first time the Cavaliers take the field in 2020 -- if there is a season -- would be Sept. 19 at rival Virginia Tech.
And, as of now, UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall thinks it’s possible attendance at home games at Scott Stadium will be so limited that only family members of players and staff will be in the stands.
But like seemingly everything else in this year the coach has described as “turbulent,” that could all change next month.
“Based on the day, based on the minute, if I had a ring like a mood ring, that would probably be as accurate as I could predict,” said Mendenhall. “It changes so fast.
Mendenhall spoke with the media for just over 20 minutes on Friday morning, weaving back and forth between football-specific questions about his team’s preparations and big-picture queries about the safety of pursuing a football season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said "the latest I’ve heard is it’s likely we will not replace VMI,” though he did add, “it’s not definitive yet.”
VMI and the Southern Conference, the league it competes in, announced the postponement of all fall sports earlier this month.
The ACC -- home to both UVA and Virginia Tech -- is one of three Power 5 conferences still hoping to kick off a 2020 season next month. VMI would have played at Virginia on Sept. 11, a week before the Cavaliers are scheduled to face the Hokies in Blacksburg.
It would be just the third time that UVA would open against Tech, joining 1953 and 1970.
Mendenhall also noted that under the current order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northum, group gatherings are limited to 1,000 people or fewer. That could mean the only fans allowed at UVA home games would be the program’s family members.
Of course, the Cavaliers aren’t scheduled to play at home until Oct. 10, when North Carolina State visits Charlottesville. If the governor has moved the Commonwealth into the next phase of reopening, more fans could be permitted to attend.
As for on the field, Mendenhall said that fall camp opened with sophomore Brennan Armstrong and Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson evenly sharing the practice snaps, but he noted Armstrong has moved slightly ahead at this point.
“As of today, Brennan Armstrong would have the lead at this point,” said Mendenhall. “Keytaon is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well. Right now the slight nod would go to Brennan Armstrong if I was choosing today, but we’re four weeks out.”
Mendenhall said the need to identify and prepare a starting quarterback in advance of the season opener has helped shape his plan for this fall camp.
“Our practice structure has been a lot more team-oriented, with the quarterback decision being the main driver of that. So again we’ve constructed things really different, not only COVID-wise, but because of our quarterback position.”
Mendenhall shared a number of important roster items, including the fact that Indiana transfer running back Ronnie Walker, the former Hopewell High School star, had his initial request for a waiver to play this season denied by the NCAA. Mendenhall said UVA hoped to hear back on the appeal it has filed as soon as Friday afternoon.
“I’m not sure how the waivers are even considered and I’m not sure why it was denied,” he said. “Don’t agree with it. And hopefully the appeal will work in his favor, in our favor, which would be fair.”
Mendenhall also acknowledged -- when asked -- that sophomore running back Mike Hollins is one of five players who has opted out for the 2020 season, though Mendenhall noted not all five decisions are COVID-related.
Promising sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks suffered a season-ending injury in practice last week, the coach announced. German redshirt freshman wide receiver Luke Wentz has successfully made it back to the United States after dealing with travel and immigration issues, Mendenhall said.
