UVA not 'likely' to find a replacement for VMI opener; could be family-only for fans at Scott Stadium

The ACC -- home to both UVA and Virginia Tech -- is one of three Power 5 conferences still hoping to kick off a 2020 season next month. VMI would have played at Virginia on Sept. 11, a week before the Cavaliers are scheduled to face the Hokies in Blacksburg.

It would be just the third time that UVA would open against Tech, joining 1953 and 1970.

Mendenhall also noted that under the current order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northum, group gatherings are limited to 1,000 people or fewer. That could mean the only fans allowed at UVA home games would be the program’s family members.

Of course, the Cavaliers aren’t scheduled to play at home until Oct. 10, when North Carolina State visits Charlottesville. If the governor has moved the Commonwealth into the next phase of reopening, more fans could be permitted to attend.

As for on the field, Mendenhall said that fall camp opened with sophomore Brennan Armstrong and Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson evenly sharing the practice snaps, but he noted Armstrong has moved slightly ahead at this point.