UVA ready to finally play its opener, now against Duke

“Our players are a little irritable about it, to be real honest with you,” said Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe.

Duke lost to both Notre Dame and Boston College, giving the Cavaliers fresh, updated material to use to break down Duke.

But Cutcliffe and his staff are still working off last season’s UVA video. That was the case for its games against the Fighting Irish and the Eagles, as well.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been through,” said Cutcliffe. “I doubt this has ever happened in college football where a team had three openers, three games where you play where you have no film to study. We know a lot about Virginia, but you’re still not looking at the 2020 version of Virginia.”

This version of UVA won’t have Bryce Perkins at quarterback, and the offense figures to look different with Brennan Armstrong behind center. On the other side of the ball, Cutcliffe said the Cavaliers are “as intricate defensively as anybody we play.”

Cutcliffe and his staff normally go into a season with preparation work done for their first four opponents. Virginia wasn’t originally part of that mix.