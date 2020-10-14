UVA's Charles Snowden agrees with his coaches: He needs to do more

CHARLOTTESVILLE – For the past two weeks, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has said he’s been underwhelmed by the play of star outside linebacker Charles Snowden. This week, Snowden said he agrees with his coach’s assessment.
“It’s accurate. It’s the truth, really,” said Snowden. “I haven’t been as dynamic this year. I need to pick it up and create more plays out there. That’s exactly how I’ve seen it as well.”
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior became an honorable mention All-ACC selection last season, emerging as a disruptive force off the edge. He used his speed and length to record five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and four pass break-ups.
This season, teaming up with junior Noah Taylor, Snowden expected to have a similar or heightened impact. Instead, through three games, he has not recorded a single sack. Taylor has 1 1/2 going into Saturday's game at Wake Forest.
The Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 ACC) are averaging a sack less per game, dropping from 3.3 in 2019 to 2.3 this season, and didn’t record a single on Saturday in the team’s home to loss to North Carolina State.
Going into that game, Mendenhall said Snowden “has been steady to this point. Steady is short of being a dynamic or impactful. He has yet to truly break out and take over a game or truly influence the game.”
Monday, asked again about the lack of pass rush, and specifically Snowden and Taylor’s play, Mendenhall again said the duo wasn’t giving the team what it needed.
“Our outside backers have to be more productive. That's just where we are,” said Mendenhall. “Our defense thrives on production from those two positions, and to this point, while they're both playing solidly and capably, the impact on the game isn't to the level that we would like it to be, what we expected to be. So we need more production I guess is probably the bottom line there.”
And Snowden thinks that review is spot on.
“I don’t think I’ve been a positive,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve been a negative. I think I’ve been a neutral.”
As for why Snowden isn’t having the kind of disruptive impact on opposing offenses this season that he did last year, there are a number of factors.
Opposing teams are certainly more aware of Snowden’s playmaking ability, though he and defensive coordinator Nick Howell said Snowden isn’t being blocked any differently than he was a year ago. UVA is also playing Snowden more on the boundary side of formations, where fewer plays – especially plays in space – are coming his way.
“Are we asking him to do the right things? Are we putting him in the position to do the right things? And then, is he doing what he’s being asked to do within the scheme,” said Howell. “Those are the two things we’re looking at. Are we asking him to do the right things and then, is he playing to this potential?"
Virginia has also rotated Snowden out of the game more often this season. Snowden plays on two or three special team units depending on the game and Mendenhall said the coaching staff wants to keep him fresh.
“It wasn't his performance that didn't have him playing more,” said Mendenhall. “We just have to manage him and his workload because he tries so hard.”
Snowden said he believes the rotation is there to give well-earned snaps to Matt Gahm, a physical outside backer who has a sack and a fumble recovery already in his limited playing time.
If there is one thing Snowden said he’s struggled with some this season it’s the absence of fans in the stands. With Virginia still limiting attendance to about 1,000 family and friends of players and staff, he said it hasn’t been easy to get himself going in games the way he normally does.
“Kind of the guy I am, the energy guy, I think not having fans in the crowd has played a small part for me partially,” said Snowden. “Feeling seen. Knowing that there’s 60,000 in the stands rooting for you or rooting against you, it does play a part.”
One concern Snowden dismisses entirely is the idea that he’s distracted or mentally worn down from his off the field work to combat social injustice. Snowden emerged as one of the team’s most vocal leaders on that front during the offseason.
“When it’s football time, it’s football time. When it’s not, it’s not,” said Snowden. “I don’t really struggle differentiating. A lot of the stuff I do off the field, football gives me that platform. I understand that, so I make sure nothing gets in the way of football.”
NOTES: Offensive coordinator Robert Anae said quarterback Brennan Armstrong (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, but did not rule him out for Saturday's game.
