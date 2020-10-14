UVA's Charles Snowden agrees with his coaches: He needs to do more

Monday, asked again about the lack of pass rush, and specifically Snowden and Taylor’s play, Mendenhall again said the duo wasn’t giving the team what it needed.

“Our outside backers have to be more productive. That's just where we are,” said Mendenhall. “Our defense thrives on production from those two positions, and to this point, while they're both playing solidly and capably, the impact on the game isn't to the level that we would like it to be, what we expected to be. So we need more production I guess is probably the bottom line there.”

And Snowden thinks that review is spot on.

“I don’t think I’ve been a positive,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve been a negative. I think I’ve been a neutral.”

As for why Snowden isn’t having the kind of disruptive impact on opposing offenses this season that he did last year, there are a number of factors.

Opposing teams are certainly more aware of Snowden’s playmaking ability, though he and defensive coordinator Nick Howell said Snowden isn’t being blocked any differently than he was a year ago. UVA is also playing Snowden more on the boundary side of formations, where fewer plays – especially plays in space – are coming his way.