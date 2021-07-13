 Skip to main content
VCU pitcher Danny Watson among several state players picked on final day of MLB Draft
NCAA Dallas Baptist Virginia Baseball

Virginia’s Nic Kent (4) celebrates his fourth inning home run with Jake Gelof (22) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

VCU pitcher Danny Watson was taken by the New York Yankees in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, one of several state collegiate players picked on the final day.

Virginia had two players – shortstop Nic Kent and pitcher Zach Messinger – and Virginia Tech had three – first baseman T.J. Rumfield, pitcher Chris Gerard and pitcher Anthony Simonelli – selected. There were 20 rounds this year.

Watson, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound sophomore right-hander from Nassau, New York, was 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA in 19 appearances (six starts). He allowed 38 hits and walked 21 in 44 1/3 innings. He struck out 55.

Kent went in the 11th round to Colorado. Messinger was taken in the 13th round by the New York Yankees.

Rumfield was picked in the 12th round by Philadelphia. Six picks later, St. Louis selected Gerard. Simonelli was a 16th-round pick by Kansas City.

Old Dominion pitcher Aaron Holiday was taken in the 13th round by Oakland. Teammate Ryne Moore, a pitcher, went to Milwaukee in the 18th round.

Also in the 18th round, Liberty second baseman Will Wagner was picked by Houston. Wagner is the son of Billy Wagner, who played at Ferrum and had 422 saves in the big leagues with Houston, Philadelphia, the New York Mets, Boston and Atlanta.

