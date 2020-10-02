Virginia at No. 1 Clemson: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

1) No big plays: That’s easier said then done against the Tigers, who have already ripped off five plays of 30 yards or longer through two games. A passing attack with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Amari Rodgers and Justyn Ross at wideout will take shots downfield. And running back Travis Etienne has nine career touchdowns of 50 yards or longer. In last year’s ACC title game, UVA allowed a 59-yard touchdown catch by Ross and a 26-yard scoring run by Etienne in the first half.

2) Run the football: Virginia kept the pressure off of first-year starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the opener against Duke, in part, by moving the ball on the ground with Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson. This week, a successful run game can keep the ball away from Clemson’s potent offense. Especially with UVA playing more up-tempo when it has the ball, sustaining drives will be vital.

3) Create havoc on defense: Co-defensive Nick Howell acknowledged this week that just doing the minimum won’t get it done against Clemson. In the opener, UVA recorded five sacks and forced seven turnovers. It might not put up those gaudy numbers in this game, but disrupting Lawrence and stealing a possession or two could be the formula for an upset.