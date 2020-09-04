Virginia Tech football picked fifth in the ACC; UVA selected ninth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Tech’s path to the upper stratosphere of the ACC has been complicated by the addition of Notre Dame this football season, while Virginia has a lot of work to do to get back to the conference championship game for the second straight year.

That’s the consensus of 134 media members who voted the Hokies fifth in the league and the Cavaliers ninth in this year’s preseason poll.

The two teams open the season against each other on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg.

Clemson, the five-time defending league champions, was the runaway pick to win the conference again, receiving all but two of the first-place votes and being tabbed to win the ACC title game. Notre Dame, playing in the conference this year as part of the COVID-19 driven schedule shuffle, received the remaining two votes.

North Carolina, Louisville and Virginia Tech rounded out the top five, followed by Miami, Florida State, Pittsburgh and UVA.

Wake, North Carolina State, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech complete the poll.

Virginia Tech senior linebacker Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird High School), who led the ACC in tackles last season, was the Hokies’ only preseason all-conference team pick. UVA didn’t have any players selected.