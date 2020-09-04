Virginia Tech football picked fifth in the ACC; UVA selected ninth

Virginia Tech’s path to the upper stratosphere of the ACC has been complicated by the addition of Notre Dame this football season, while Virginia has a lot of work to do to get back to the conference championship game for the second straight year.
That’s the consensus of 134 media members who voted the Hokies fifth in the league and the Cavaliers ninth in this year’s preseason poll.
The two teams open the season against each other on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg.
Clemson, the five-time defending league champions, was the runaway pick to win the conference again, receiving all but two of the first-place votes and being tabbed to win the ACC title game. Notre Dame, playing in the conference this year as part of the COVID-19 driven schedule shuffle, received the remaining two votes.
North Carolina, Louisville and Virginia Tech rounded out the top five, followed by Miami, Florida State, Pittsburgh and UVA.
Wake, North Carolina State, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech complete the poll.
Virginia Tech senior linebacker Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird High School), who led the ACC in tackles last season, was the Hokies’ only preseason all-conference team pick. UVA didn’t have any players selected.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the preseason player of the year, being named on 100 ballots. Teammate Travis Etienne, the running back who has won the past two postseason player of the year awards, came in second with 30 votes.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and linebacker Chazz Surratt, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. each got one vote.
ACC Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)
1. Clemson (132) – 2008 - also picked to win ACC Football Championship Game
2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824
3. North Carolina – 1682
4. Louisville – 1434
5. Virginia Tech – 1318
6. Miami – 1280
7. Florida State – 1177
8. Pitt – 1132
9. Virginia – 994
10. Wake Forest – 659
11. NC State – 634
12. Duke – 618
13. Boston College – 532
14. Syracuse – 449
15. Georgia Tech – 339
2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
Offense
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)
WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)
WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)
AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)
OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)
OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)
OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)
RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)
Defense
DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)
DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)
LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)
LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)
S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)
Special Teams
PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)
P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)
SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 100
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 30
3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 1
4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 1
5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 1
6. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest – 1
