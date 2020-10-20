Virginia's defense struggling with big plays heading into game at No. 11 Miami

Senior outside linebacker Charles Snowden said the team and the defense are down over the slow start, but they are motivated to turn things around.

“I wouldn’t say its damp or sad or somber, woe is me,” said Snowden. “Guys are just accepting the facts, taking responsibility, acknowledging that we haven’t played to the standard we normally would like to play at. But it’s all within our control.”

The biggest issue for UVA’s defense has been allowing big plays.

Virginia has given up 14 plays of 30 yards or longer already this season, tied for the most in the ACC with Florida State. Six of them came Saturday in the loss to Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons hit UVA for five of those long plays in the passing game and a 75-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner in the fourth quarter.

Of course, in-game injuries robbed the Cavaliers of three-fourths of their secondary. By the end, they were without safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson and cornerback De'Vante Cross.

And Lashlee said, when he reviewed those plays, at least three were the result of exceptional individual work by Wake Forest players, not busted coverages by Virginia.