Virginia's defense struggling with big plays heading into game at No. 11 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he studied video of Virginia’s defense this week, Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee decided the best look at the unit came against Clemson three weeks ago.
In that game, UVA was surprisingly effective slowing down the nation’s No. 1 team, as much as anyone can. That’s the level of defense Lashlee is prepping his Hurricanes offense for, not the effort that led to a 40-23 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, UVA’s third straight defeat.
“Probably what you saw against Clemson is more who they are,” said Lashlee. “They did a really good job of slowing those guys down.”
With nine starters returning from a unit that helped lift Virginia to last season’s ACC football championship game, the defense was expected to carry the load, especially early on this year, for the Cavaliers.
Instead, Virginia (1-3, 1-3 ACC) has given up 34.8 points per game, the second most in the ACC, and is off to its worst start since 2016, coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first year in Charlottesville.
“There’s resolve. They know they're capable of more,” said Mendenhall. “They’ve experienced more, but they also understand what they need to improve. And they believe that the way to progress in terms of outcome is totally within their control through their assignments and through their execution.”
Senior outside linebacker Charles Snowden said the team and the defense are down over the slow start, but they are motivated to turn things around.
“I wouldn’t say its damp or sad or somber, woe is me,” said Snowden. “Guys are just accepting the facts, taking responsibility, acknowledging that we haven’t played to the standard we normally would like to play at. But it’s all within our control.”
The biggest issue for UVA’s defense has been allowing big plays.
Virginia has given up 14 plays of 30 yards or longer already this season, tied for the most in the ACC with Florida State. Six of them came Saturday in the loss to Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons hit UVA for five of those long plays in the passing game and a 75-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
Of course, in-game injuries robbed the Cavaliers of three-fourths of their secondary. By the end, they were without safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson and cornerback De'Vante Cross.
And Lashlee said, when he reviewed those plays, at least three were the result of exceptional individual work by Wake Forest players, not busted coverages by Virginia.
“Wake made a couple of nice throws and catches,” said Lashlee. “Really, that’s how Clemson got some big plays on them too. It’s not like people were running wide open.”
That figures to be key factor in Saturday night’s game. Miami’s offense has lived off big plays this season. The Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1) are tied for ninth in the nation with 14 plays of 30 yards or longer. They average 35.6 points per game, fourth in the conference, but coach Manny Diaz knows that hasn’t been the mark of Miami-Virginia games in recent years.
“I know we played them the last two years and I don’t think anybody’s gotten to 20 points,” said Diaz. “I don’t know if anybody’s got to 17 points in this game over the last two years.”
Virginia hopes to keep that trend going as it aims to snap its losing streak.