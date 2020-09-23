With Brennan Armstrong at QB, Virginia not anticipating an offensive overhaul

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Switching quarterbacks has meant switching hands for Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.
For the first time in his career, Beck – a right-hander -- is tutoring a lefty starter at the position.
“He does a lot of example stuff with his left arm now,” said sophomore Brennan Armstrong, the quarterback UVA has tapped to take over for former star Bryce Perkins.
Dominant-hand aside, Virginia players and coaches insist the offense won’t be getting a major overhaul despite the change behind center. Perkins was a transformative talent with top-end speed and the ability to turn any play into a long run.
Teammates describe Armstrong as a capable but less dynamic ball carrier. The Ohio native has a strong throwing arm and has improved his accuracy and his anticipation during his two seasons in the program.
He and Beck believe he’ll be able to run the same schemes and concepts that helped Virginia win the ACC Coastal Division and reach the Orange Bowl last season.
“It looks similar to last year,” said Armstrong. “The schemes really haven’t changed much. I know I have different skillsets than Bryce. There’s not much changing.”
With no spring practice, the Cavaliers lost out on a valuable month of work to tailor the attack to Armstrong’s skills, and to adjust to a slew of other personnel changes. UVA must replace receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois and tight end Tanner Cawley, while integrating a trio of potentially impactful transfers into the offense – running back Shane Simpson (Towson), wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry (St. Francis) and tight end Tony Poljan (Central Michigan).
“I don’t think it’ll be drastically different in any way,” said Beck.
Virginia scored 32.1 points and totaled 388.1 yards per game last season as it went 9-5. Reed, Dubois and Cawley combined for 180 receptions for 2,052 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Perkins was the team’s leading rusher last season, going for 769 yards. The Cavaliers do return running back Wayne Taulapapa who ran for 486 and 12 scores. Three other backs – Lamont Atkins, P.K. Kier and Jamari Peacock left the program and promising young back Mike Hollins opted out of the 2020 season.
Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker, a former Hopewell High School star, is still waiting to hear back on his final appeal for an NCAA waiver to play this season, after switching to a school about eight hours closer to his family’s home.
It’s likely UVA will employ a running back-by-committee approach this year, with Taulapapa, Simpson and Perris Jones sharing the touches. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae acknowledged the program doesn’t have a bell cow ball carrier.
“When you say a feature back, the first thing I think of is a first or second round draft pick type of kid,” said Anae. “And if I thought we had one of those then yes we would be lining up and just handing him the ball from left to right.”
Of course, there’s a non-X’s and O’s component to the quarterback change. While Beck and others described Perkins as being “even-keeled” and “patient” on the field, Armstrong brings more of a fiery urgency.
It could mean that part of Beck’s game day coaching will include managing his new quarterback’s demeanor.
“It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out when you really hit the field,” said Beck. “We’ll see if he gets a little too juiced up on game days, if that affects his performance at all.”
That could be a bigger adjustment than switching hands in practice.
