With Brennan Armstrong at QB, Virginia not anticipating an offensive overhaul

“I don’t think it’ll be drastically different in any way,” said Beck.

Virginia scored 32.1 points and totaled 388.1 yards per game last season as it went 9-5. Reed, Dubois and Cawley combined for 180 receptions for 2,052 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Perkins was the team’s leading rusher last season, going for 769 yards. The Cavaliers do return running back Wayne Taulapapa who ran for 486 and 12 scores. Three other backs – Lamont Atkins, P.K. Kier and Jamari Peacock left the program and promising young back Mike Hollins opted out of the 2020 season.

Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker, a former Hopewell High School star, is still waiting to hear back on his final appeal for an NCAA waiver to play this season, after switching to a school about eight hours closer to his family’s home.

It’s likely UVA will employ a running back-by-committee approach this year, with Taulapapa, Simpson and Perris Jones sharing the touches. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae acknowledged the program doesn’t have a bell cow ball carrier.

“When you say a feature back, the first thing I think of is a first or second round draft pick type of kid,” said Anae. “And if I thought we had one of those then yes we would be lining up and just handing him the ball from left to right.”