With impressive ball movement, Virginia's offense finds its rhythm

While Hauser and Murphy aggressively roamed the perimeter, Jay Huff patrolled the paint. The 7-footer finished with six dunks, with many of them coming from alley-oop lob passes by Kihei Clark. Huff tallied a career-high 21 points.

“The big kid is tough,” Boeheim said of Huff. “We had to try to take away the lob after they got a couple of those and that leaves some perimeter shots available.”

Clark ended the night with nine assists. When he wasn’t finding Huff at the rim for basket-shaking dunks, he penetrated into the middle of the zone and kicked out to open shooters. Syracuse had no answer for UVA’s effective ball movement.

Reece Beekman and Clark totaled 14 assists and just four turnovers.

“It’s just making the right play, honestly, and those guys are really good at it,” Hauser said.

Monday’s game featured few one-on-one opportunities. When UVA players dribbled, the outcome was typically a pass.

“A lot of our offense has just been moving the ball around,” Huff said. “We don’t over-dribble all that much, especially against a team like Syracuse, you can’t because they collapse and they have guys with long arms that’ll poke it away from you.”