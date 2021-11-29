UVA's 21-point rally falls short in 75-74 loss to Iowa

But the rookie scored eight of his 14 points in the final 3:37 to help the Cavaliers have a chance to score a remarkable come-from-behind win.

His 3-pointer with 1:26 left gave UVA its first lead since the opening minute of the game.

Gardner led Virginia with 18 points and eight rebounds, Clark added 15 points and five assists.

Iowa had won its first six games this year by an average of 31.7 points. But the Hawkeyes “hadn’t played anybody,” as sports pundits love to qualify, roughing up a collection of low level Division I programs, nary a Power Five program among them.

That changed Monday.

But Iowa finished what it started, legitimizing its unbeaten start with a win over a Cavaliers team that was coming off victories over Georgia and Providence.

Iowa jumped out to an early 14-6 lead with 14:30 left in the half, going on a 7-0 run going into the first media timeout.

The Cavaliers’ first 8 points all came from its frontcourt, as Virginia’s guards missed their first five shots.

Down 25-16, UVA got a 3-pointer from the corner from Taine Murray. Virginia had missed its first five attempts from beyond the arc.