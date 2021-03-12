UVA's Bennett: 'We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA tournament' after team member tests positive for COVID

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia basketball program forced the ACC to cancel Friday's ACC semifinal between top-seeded UVA and Georgia Tech, and could endanger the Cavaliers' NCAA tournament future.

“We went from an exhilarating game-winning shot to beat Syracuse to a gut punch regarding the positive COVID-19 test within our program," UVA coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. "I’m hurting for our players, especially our seniors. I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond.

"We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament.”

The team left Greensboro for Charlottesville on Thursday afternoon.

The looming question is whether or not this positive test could keep UVA out of the upcoming NCAA tournament.

NCAA protocols state that each member of a team's travel party must have seven consecutive negative tests to make the trip to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president for basketball, said teams only need five players to be eligible for the tournament, so it is possible UVA could quarantine those players who have tested negative and still play in the event.

